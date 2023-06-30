Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry9. Alkenes and AlkynesDouble Elimination
4:47 minutes
Problem 9
Textbook Question

When 2,2-dibromo-1-phenylpropane is heated overnight in fused KOH at 200 °C, the major product is a foul-smelling compound of formula C9H8. Propose a structure for this product, and give a mechanism to account for its formation. Problem-Solving Hint:

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
8
Was this helpful?
2:20m

Watch next

Master General features of double dehydrohalogenation. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
02:20
General features of double dehydrohalogenation.
Johnny Betancourt
231
4
04:03
The double dehydrohalogenation mechanism.
Johnny Betancourt
317
32
02:26
Supply the mechanism and product for the following reaction.
Johnny Betancourt
194
23
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.