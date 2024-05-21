9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Double Elimination
Problem 9.11
When 2,2-dibromo-1-phenylpropane is heated overnight with sodium amide at 150 °C, the major product (after addition of water) is a different foul-smelling compound of formula C9H8. Propose a structure for this product, and give a mechanism to account for its formation.
