9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Double Elimination
Problem 10
(••••) LOOKING AHEAD An alternate method for the synthesis of alkynes relies on the double elimination of H―Br from a dihaloalkane under basic conditions. Suggest a mechanism for this reaction that we discuss in Chapter 12.
