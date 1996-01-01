16. Conjugated Systems
Cumulative Electrocyclic Problems
Problem 22a
(•) For the following electrocyclic reactions, did the substituents move in a conrotatory or disrotatory direction? Would you use heat or light to cause movement in this direction? (a)
