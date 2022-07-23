Which of the following would be the most likely immediate consequence of an aseptic tissue injury?
a. Monocytosis
b. Complement activation
c. Eosinophilia
d. Fever
e. Inflammation
Which of the following would be the most likely immediate consequence of an aseptic tissue injury?
a. Monocytosis
b. Complement activation
c. Eosinophilia
d. Fever
e. Inflammation
Which would be expected to contribute to chronic inflammation? Select all that apply.
a. A reduced innate defense
b. Fever
c. Persistent tissue injury
d. Glucocorticosteroids
e. Antihistamines
Farmer’s lung is a hypersensitivity pneumonitis resulting from:
a. A type I hypersensitivity reaction to grass pollen
b. A type II hypersensitivity to red cells in the lung
c. A type III hypersensitivity to mold spores
d. A type IV hypersensitivity to bacterial antigens
A positive tuberculin skin test indicates that a patient not immunized against tuberculosis:
a. Is free of tuberculosis
b. Is shedding Mycobacterium
c. Has been exposed to tuberculosis antigens
d. Is susceptible to tuberculosis
e. Is resistant to tuberculosis
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
______ The tuberculin reaction is a type I hypersensitivity.
Put the number of the type of immune system hypersensitivity in the blank next to each manifestation. Each of the four types may be used more than once or not at all. If the manifestation is not an immune hypersensitivity, put zero in the blank.
1. Acute anaphylaxis
2. Allergic contact dermatitis
3. Systemic lupus erythematosus
4. Allograft rejection
5. AIDS
6. Graft-versus-host disease
7. Milk allergy
8. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA)
9. Asthma
10. Hay fever
I. Type I hypersensitivity
II. Type II hypersensitivity
III. Type III hypersensitivity
IV. Type IV hypersensitivity
0. Not a hypersensitivity