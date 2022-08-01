Determine the aromaticity

thes. We're getting harder, huh? So what do you say about this one? So this is a very common molecule that you could see on your exam a little bit higher in the difficulty level. This is an aromatic molecule. So this is actually a very famous poly, cyclic aromatic molecule called as you lean, which we actually will discuss later on in more depth. But right now, how could we prove the as a lien is an aromatic molecule? Because it's sick, like it's poly cyclic. So for sure, to its fully conjugated three, it's plainer. And then four I'm running out of space here, for it has how many electrons has 10 pie electrons, which happens to be one of my magical Hucles rule numbers. So I'm gonna say foreign plus two, this is aromatic, as you mean displays highly unusual stability for its level of unsaturated. So the definition of your Metis ity as you lean meats it very well. Okay, so let's move on to the next compound

Hide transcripts