Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry17. AromaticityAromatic Hydrocarbons

Determine the aromaticity

Johnny Betancourt
170
1
6
Was this helpful?
thes. We're getting harder, huh? So what do you say about this one? So this is a very common molecule that you could see on your exam a little bit higher in the difficulty level. This is an aromatic molecule. So this is actually a very famous poly, cyclic aromatic molecule called as you lean, which we actually will discuss later on in more depth. But right now, how could we prove the as a lien is an aromatic molecule? Because it's sick, like it's poly cyclic. So for sure, to its fully conjugated three, it's plainer. And then four I'm running out of space here, for it has how many electrons has 10 pie electrons, which happens to be one of my magical Hucles rule numbers. So I'm gonna say foreign plus two, this is aromatic, as you mean displays highly unusual stability for its level of unsaturated. So the definition of your Metis ity as you lean meats it very well. Okay, so let's move on to the next compound
04:52
Aromaticity of Hydrocarbons
Johnny Betancourt
257
4
8
00:39
Determine the aromaticity
Johnny Betancourt
241
2
00:50
Determine the aromaticity
Johnny Betancourt
190
4
00:34
Determine the aromaticity
Johnny Betancourt
173
2
00:39
Determine the aromaticity
Johnny Betancourt
209
10
00:43
Determine the aromaticity
Johnny Betancourt
175
7
01:07
Determine the aromaticity
Johnny Betancourt
216
6
01:06
Determine the aromaticity
Johnny Betancourt
170
1
6
01:21
Determine the aromaticity
Johnny Betancourt
190
7
03:18
Determine the aromaticity
Johnny Betancourt
174
1
11
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.