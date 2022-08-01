Determine the aromaticity

Is this compound aromatic? Actually, no, it's not. In fact, it's anti aromatic. Let's go ahead and find out. Why one? Is it cyclic? Yes. To Is it fully conjugated? Yes, it is. Positive charges can participate in resonance, so the entire every single atom can resonate. Three. Is it plainer? Yep. Four is It doesn't have foreign plus two number of pie electrons. No, it actually has to. For it only has four pi electrons, which, if you recall, is one of the really bad numbers. This is a four end number, so it's got four end number of pie electrons. So that means this is gonna be anti aromatic. Not so bad. Right? Let's move on to the next question.

