Determine the aromaticity

alright guys. So I'm hoping you didn't put aromatic here because there's a big problem with this molecule. Let's go step by step. The first one is Is this cyclic? Of course it's a ring to Is it fully conjugated? No, it's not. This is an example of a molecule that is not fully conjugated. Remember, the entire perimeter of the ring needs toe have be able to resonate. And what I see here is that this toll bond can resonate. This orbital can resonate. But here I have an SP three hybridized carbon that does not have any available orbital's to resonate. In fact, to put electrons to move electrons into that carbon, I would need to somehow break a bond to hydrogen. Remember that you can't move Adams in a resonant structure. So this absolutely is not fully conjugated. So it fails the fully conjugated test. Which means I don't need to look any further. This is automatically non aromatic. Makes sense. Yeah, it does. Okay, so move onto the next one

