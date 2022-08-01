Aromaticity of Hydrocarbons

Hey, guys. So now that we know those four tests of air mentis ity and now that we're experts on counting a pie electrons, it's time to put that information together to figure out if a molecule is aromatic or not. So remember what those four tests of Air Metis City were. We had the whole has to be a ring thing cyclic. We had fully conjugated we had that has to be plainer. But remember, there was that last rule that was a little confusing. The foreign plus two pi electrons Hucles rule rule. All right, so now we know how to count up I electrons, but foreign plus two is still kind of confusing. What does that mean? Well, the whole reason that we have this idea of foreign Plus two is because someone realized that foreign plus two would be an easy shorthand to memorize thes magical numbers that make a molecule extra stable and therefore aromatic. So the way it works is that end is equal toe Any integer, any whole number, right in in woman. I'm sorry, guys into jerk. And when you make end to equal and any integer, then what you do is you wind up getting these numbers that are the super stable numbers. So that would be if n equals zero, then that would be, too if n equals one and there'll be four times one plus two, which would equal six if n equals two. Then there'll be two times four plus two, which equals 10 and so on and so forth. We get these numbers that go to 6, 10 14 etcetera forever. Okay, these numbers are the Hucles room numbers. And some of my students just prefer to memorize the numbers instead of foreign plus two because they think it's easier that way. I'm gonna leave that to you if you want to just memorize +26 10 instead of foreign plus two. That's easier for you. Go for it. All I care about is that you use the right numbers on your exam. Now you might be wondering, Why are these numbers so great? Why are they so stable? They look like normal numbers. To me, that is the topic for a different video. In another video, we're going to discuss why these numbers actually contributes to stability and why they make the molecule so badass but for right now, just memorize it then. Remember that we had this other category, which was, Let's say that you meet the first three tests, but we get a four end number of pie electrons. Well, thes air, different numbers, right? Thes we're gonna be the multiples of force. These we're gonna be numbers like four, 8, 12 16. Guess what? These air magical numbers as well, But they're magical in a bad way. They suck. They make the molecules super unstable. In fact, it's really hard to even synthesize these molecules in the lab because they're so unstable, so thes molecules, they're gonna be what we call anti aromatic. Remember these air molecules that are much less stable than normal. And remember that these air called sensitive follow brass lows rule because Brussels rule said that you have the first three tests met. You're still cyclic. You're still fully conjugated. You're still plainer, but you have the wrong number of pie electrons. In fact, you have a four end number of pie electrons. So now let's talk with this third category of non aromatic recall that I stated that non aromatic molecules are simply molecules that fail one or more of the tests. So if you're not a ring, you're automatically non aromatic. Now, one thing I want to point out is that some pie electrons can actually count towards failing the rule If you have an odd number of pie electrons. So I would literally be any odd number. For example, the number e g for the number seven. Okay, the number seven doesn't fall into any of these Any of these types of electrons, right? It's not foreign. Plus two, it's not for n. It's simply left out. We never discussed it. If you have an odd number of pie electrons, you're also said toe fail Hucles rule. So that means that you would be automatically non aromatic. Okay, so just keep that in mind that you can even fail. Um, the test severe Metis ity by the number of pie electrons that you have, you might be wondering when would you get an odd number of pie electrons when you have radicals? Because radicals count on Lee one. Okay, so now I have a ton of practice for you guys. We're just gonna do one at a time. Go ahead and look at the first one. I know it's a little bit too easy, but let me know if you think that first molecule is aromatic or not. Based on the four tests of domesticity and your ability to count up for M plus two pi electrons go.

