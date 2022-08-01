Determine the aromaticity

so, guys, everything on this page was fairly easy. And now I just threw in a really hard question at the end. I'm just envisioning a few of you arguing with your friends on the computer saying, No, it's this No. What's that? It's really this and you're about to punch your friend, and then you're like, Let's just play the video and see what it is. Well, I'm sorry to tell you that you might both be wrong, because this is such a hard problem. I'm gonna take myself out of the screens that we can talk about it. Guys. Sadly, this molecule is actually drum roll aromatic. How in the world is this molecule aromatic? I know that was the last thing you were thinking. How could that be? Okay, well, let's go through the first step. The first one is that obviously it's sick like Okay, two. Is it fully conjugated? Well, there is an area here that is missing conjugation. If you'll notice this carbon here has to h is correct. So this carbon is not fully conjugated. That means that in order for my pie conjugation system to exist, it can't exist on this ring. because this part of the ring is not fully conjugated. Remember that I told you guys, I'll just bring myself back into the camera really quick. Remember that I told you guys that in order to be fully conjugated, you just needed to be conjugated around the perimeter of the molecule or around one perimeter. You just need to have one loop of pie electrons. That makes sense. Okay, Now, typically, for the mano site are for the poly cyclic molecules we've been looking at. We go around both rings, but notice that on this molecule we've got a problem. This carbon right here is not fully conjugated, so there's no way that I could go all the way around. If I go all the way around, I'm gonna get stuck here. So that means that this ring can't work, which means that my pie conjugated system is actually limited toe on Lee. This ring, this is the perimeter that I care about. This is the ring that is fully conjugated. So what that means is my loop or my loop of conjugation is Onley around this ring and not around this ring. So it is fully conjugated, but on Lee with one of the rings, meaning that three. Is it plainer? Sure for how maney pie electrons are in that ring. Well, since let's say this is ring A and this is ring Be right. The pie electrons in ring be don't count because they're not part of the pie conjugated system. So that means I only count the electrons that air in the ring that's actually fully conjugated, which would make 246 electrons. This has six pie electrons, which makes it aromatic. So actually, this is similar to a benzene ring just with carbons coming off of it. But it has pretty much the same stability that you would find in a benzene ring. So I'm sorry to burst your bubble. I know that you were doing great with this page fact, you're probably like in snooze mode, and all of a sudden you're painfully woken up and you realize that you could be thrown a question like this on your exam and get it wrong. So I just wanna let you guys know that it's not always easy. You have to think you have to use what's here. Okay, Can't turn it off just yet. and but if you apply the four rules, you should be fine. So let's move on to the next topic.

Hide transcripts