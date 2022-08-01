Determine the aromaticity

would you put for Letter H? Guys, this compound is non aromatic. Why? Because it's cyclic, obviously to it is fully conjugated because remember that radicals can participate in resonance. In fact, they do all the time. Three. It's plainer. And then, for what number of pie electrons does it have? Well, it has two plus one because remember that radicals only contribute one electron to the pie conjugated system. So that means we've got a total of three pie electrons. What did I tell you guys about the significance of odd number Pi electrons. What does that mean? What test does it mean? Remember that if you have an odd number of pilot Trans, you actually fail the Hucles rule test. And if you fail the test, you're just like the rest of the non aromatic compounds. You do not belong in this chapter. Okay, so this would be a odd number, so it fails the rule. So we're just going to say it's non aromatic, Okay? It does not possess any unique stability. It does not possess any unique instability. It's just a normal molecules, just like the rest of the molecules in or go. Okay, Awesome. So one more question and then move on to the next topic

