Determine the aromaticity

So what do you think about this next one? This next one was anti aromatic. Why? Because it is cyclic. Two. It is fully conjugated three. It is plainer. Let's go ahead and draw this out really quick. Remember that it's double bond. Double bond, double bond. Negative charge. How maney pie electrons does it have? It has four end number of pie electrons because it's a multiple. Four. It actually has eight pi electrons, correct. So because it's four end, this would be another example of anti aromatic. Beautiful. So let's move on to the next question.

