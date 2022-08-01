Determine the aromaticity

This next compound looks a little bizarre, but all the same rules apply to poly cyclic molecules that applied to mono cyclic molecules. So it still is cyclic right? So we would go ahead and check that off to its fully conjugated. There's no Adam here that can't resonate. Three. It's plainer. I haven't been given a reason to believe it's not plainer. And then for how maney electrons does it. Have you got it? Guys, this is again ate pie electrons. This is a bad number. We're on a bad streak here. We've got a bunch of unstable compounds. This is anti aromatic. All right, cool. So let's move on to the next compound.

Hide transcripts