Determine the aromaticity

So is this molecule aromatic? Of course it is. But let's obviously go through the four tests to verify it. So, one is it a ring? Yes. To is it fully conjugated? Yep. Three. Is it cleaner? You bet four doesn't have a four end plus two number of pie electrons. It has six pie electrons. So that would be one of those magical Hucles rule numbers. This is aromatic. Awesome. So now we know how to prove something that you just vaguely knew before. Okay, so now move on to the second compound and tell me what type of Irma to see it has.

Hide transcripts