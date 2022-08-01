Naming the root chain

There's another parts of this rules, and let's go back up to that. What if you have two different pathways to different chains that are of equal length? Okay, So if there's how, if you have a tie between longest chains okay, then what we're gonna do is we're going to choose the chain that gives the most substitue INTS. Okay, So what that means is, if you have the choice between two, let's say 10 carbon chains. One of them gives you three substitutes. If you follow it, Dylan gives you four. You're gonna pick the chain that gives you four substitutes. Why would that be? That actually sounds more complicated. The reason is because if you can break down your substitutes into more, the chances are more likely that those substitutes will be smaller and easier to name. Okay, so it's actually a good thing. As an organic chemist, it's good for me to have a bunch of small substitutes that are easy to name instead of having ah, few really big substitutes that air terrible to name. Okay, so does that make sense so far? That's what we're starting. That's rule number one. Let's go ahead and move on to the next rules.

