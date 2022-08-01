Name the longest carbon chain

All right, so let's solve this one. So, basically, I had a few different options. I could have maybe taken the yellow route. I've done this as my longest chain. Um, were there any other longest chains that I could have made? Actually, no. There was no other way to make a six carbon chain. Now, what you guys might be thinking is, Well, Johnny, what if I did it like this? The blue direction like that. Wouldn't that be a little bit different? And actually, no, that would be the same exact chain. And the reason is because I'm just gonna race this notice that both of these groups at the ends are both identical and both of the groups that the ends are identical here. Okay, So what that means is, it doesn't really matter if you pick the bottom one of the top one. That's still the same thing. So if you drew your longest chain like this, that's fine. That's the same thing as drawing this, okay? It just it doesn't really matter as long as you have those six in order. Because, like I said, the groups on both ends are exactly the same. Okay, cool. So that's the first thing. So that actually the first part Rule number one was easy. Figure out the longest chain was easy. Now we just have to figure out the numbering in K or the direction. So should this be my number one, or should this be my number one? Okay, So should I have read is my one or blue is my one. So what I would do is I would say Okay, let me start counting and see when I get to my first substitue int. So for red, I would get to to and I would already reach a substitue int. You guys agree with that? Cool. So that's hard to beat. Red Red Looks like red might win. Now let's look at what the blue side I get to two and two is also substitue int. So wait, what does that mean? Does that mean we give up? No, it does not mean that it means that there's a tie. So I have to go to the next rule. The next rule says Okay, well, if there's a tie, then move to the next substitutes. So that means that now I have to keep counting from red and say How long did it take me to get to the next substitute? Well, three and then four would be the next one. Okay, so I have from four. Is the number to beat now with Blue three. I'm already there. So which one's gonna win Blue? So it turns out that this is gonna be a six carbon chain. So this is gonna be heck saying and it's gonna be numbered in this direction. Does that make sense with this being my one and this being my six is that cool? Guys, Hopefully that made sense. Alright. Got school ahead and move on to the next rule.

