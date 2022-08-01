Provide the IUPAC name for the following alkane

Alright, guys. So this one was actually surprisingly tricky right? From the very beginning, because the fact that there's a lot of different chains, that could be the longest chain. So I think one of the obvious chains that you might have thought of would be that this would be the longest chain. Okay, so that's possible. The only thing is that there's actually other combinations as well. That would also be Justus long. I could also make my chain go up like this. That would be another possibility. That would also be seven. And then this is gonna get ugly. I could also do this. Okay, All of these make seven carbon chains. All right, so we're gonna What I'm gonna have to do is go one by one and see which one gives me the most substitutes. Right? So let's go to the yellow one first. How many substitutes do I get? I get one up here to and three. Okay. Now, you guys might be wondering, Why did I assign that as two and three if they're coming off of the same carbon? Because they're two different branches. Okay, so each branch gets its own numbers. This would be three substitue INTs. Okay, three branches. So that's the number to beat. Let's see if any other chains can beat that. So let's do the one that I made in blue. That would have been like that. How many substitutes do I get for this one? What I get is one here. And then I actually just get one really complicated one here. Is that good? No, that's This was actually worse because this one just gives me to substitue INTs, and they both I mean, and it's it's less than three. So this one is not gonna be my answer. So let's finally do the one that I did in purple. So I'm doing this. How maney subsistence that do I get now? I'm actually gonna get let's see. 12 three, four. Yikes. Okay, so this is actually gonna be my longest chain, because this is the one that gives me the most branches. Okay, Now, this is probably the reason that you guys got this question wrong. If you got the question wrong, it's probably because you had the wrong change from the very beginning. Okay? Now what I want to do is go ahead and start using the other rules in terms of direction. Okay, so is this gonna be my one Carbon? Where is this gonna be? My one, Carbon. Okay, well, let's go ahead and start numbering. So my first substituted start on three. Fred, my first substitute would start on three for blue. So there is a tie. Okay, But then that tie is easily broken on the next round, because on the next round, my next substitute would be on four for Red. But my next substitute would still be on three for Blue. Why? Because I have to substitue. It's on the three position. Does that make sense? So I would start off in a I would have that one canceled with that one. But then I would have this one win and this one would lose. Okay, Because it's closer. So blue should be my number one. Does that make sense? Cool. So now I know that I'm numbering in this direction. That helps a lot. Now we just need toe get the substitute numbers and stuff. So this would be three. This would be four, and this would be five. Are you guys cool with that? So now we have to do is put all this together and get everything down on paper. So what's the root name? I like to separate stuff out. The route name is gonna be hep Dean. Okay. What air? The substitue int names. Okay, Well, in this case, I wanna put locations and substitutes. Okay, so how many different types of substitutes do I have? I know I have four sub situates, but in terms of types, how many do I have actually, on Lee? Two different types. I have metal groups, which I have three of I have three missiles. 123 and then I have 13 carbon chain, which is gonna become what we call a Pro Bowl group. Okay, so what that means is for substitute Wint's, I actually just have a try. Metal, See how that works? I put them all together instead of naming them out individually, Tri methyl saves a lot of space on, and then I'm also gonna have a Pro Bowl. Okay? Now all we have to do is have to get the number locations of all of these. Okay, so I'm gonna put sub out here to give me some more space. All right, So what are the number of locations of the tri metal? Well, for tri metal, I actually have to be explicit about every single location. Why is that? Because if I don't put exact exactly where each of the metals is, what I'm gonna wind up getting is a very confusing structure where I don't know where they go. So it looks like two of the methods are on the three position, and one of the methods is on the five. So the way this is gonna look is it's gonna be three comma, three comma, five dash, trying method, Alright, Tricky. Right? But that is the way that we name it. Because now I know that two are on the three and one is on the five. Now, I know that one of you got one of you guys is asking. But Johnny couldn't I just put 35 Wouldn't that be fine? Why not to put 335? No, you can't. Because then I wouldn't know. Where is the third one? Is it on the five? Or is it on the three? So you need to say that to our on the three and one is on the five. All right, then let's do the proposal. That one's easy. That one's on four. All right, so now I'm done with my roots. I'm done with my substitue INTs. Now all I with my route and substitue It's now all you do is put it together in the right name. So obviously there's gonna be a long name and have to figure out what's the correct order to say. All of these. You could have all of these steps, right? But if you put the name in the wrong order on your exam, you still got the question wrong. So we have to be very meticulous with each step. So now when we're ordering this, we have to go in alphabetical order and prefixes don't count. So that means what are we gonna talk about first? What's gonna be the first substitue int that we lead off on? It's gonna be try metal. And the reason is because off the m okay, M beats P. So that means that I'm gonna say that this is 335 I'm gonna run out of room, probably. So I'm gonna try to write a little smaller try metal. I'm gonna actually gonna take myself out of the page. Okay, 335 Tri metal. Then we've got four poeple because that one is the next one. Notice that every time that I have a number and a letter separated. Oops. Okay. Yeah. Every time that I have a number and a letter separated, I'm using a dash. Okay, so then the next thing would just be for poeple, And then I just got to say what the ending is. And the ending is helping without a space. So then it would just be help date. Isn't that interesting? Where the m beat the P in alphabetical order? All right, so if you got that answer, then awesome job. If you did it, that's okay, because I know that this is tricky. It's your first time. All right, So now let's go ahead and move on to the next topic.

Hide transcripts