Learning Alkane Prefixes up to 12 Carbons in Length

I just wanna look at this chart here. This chart is going to be like your cheat sheet for the different route names or parent names that you need to know. Now, some professors don't require you to know all the way up to 12. Some professors will have you ended eight. Some professors have you ended? 10. So just it's up to your professor. I'm just doing 12. Just to be thorough. Just in case you're professor like wants, you know all 12. So let's go ahead and do these one at a time. What would be the prefix for one carbon and it would be meth. Okay, so we have we have meth, then the second one. So two carbons would be f Okay. And you guys maybe start saying these with me because maybe, you know some of them from gen camera. You learn them in class, then we have a probe. Okay, then we have Butte. Okay, then we have pent. Then we have hex. All right, Now this one gets people Sometimes when you started seven. It's not cept it's helped. Okay? Helped. Oct nine deck. Okay, so those aren't so bad now. 11 and 12 are a little bit weird. 11 is going to be soon deck, so that one actually makes sense. It's like one and 10 and then 12 is doe deck. Okay. And I don't know if if you could just somehow remember that that's one and two plus 10 then that will help. Okay, so those are the prefixes that you need to know these air, they're going to be the ones that tell you basically how long that route or parent chain is?

