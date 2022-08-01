How to identify and locate branches (substituents)

All right. So this is the page where we really get into naming, Okay? We're gonna learn how to put everything together and make a full all cane name by the end of this page. So Rule number three this is after we've already identified the longest chain and the direction of that chain Rule number three, is to designate designate numerical locations of substitue INTs. Okay, so what that means is that I'm gonna want to actually say Okay, Is this substitution on two? Or is it on three? Okay. Now, when there's more, more than one identical substitutes, let's say that I have to one carbon groups instead of naming them both individually, we wanna cluster them together to save some space and the save some time. So we're gonna do is we're gonna use prefixes, thes prefixes. They're gonna tell us how many of that type of substitute we have. So the prefix for two is die. The prefix for three is try, and the prefix for four is tetra. Okay, So die tryin, tetra. And when we do represent these chains, these branches, they aren't true al canes. And the reason is because they're always gonna be missing an H because of the fact that they are on a branch. So, for example, let me just give you an example. Here I have ah, long chain, and then they have a two carbon chain coming off of it. Okay. The form, the molecular formula of this to carbon chain is ch two ch three. Okay. The molecular formula for a normal to carbon chain is ch three ch three. That would be if it was just by itself. It would just be a stick. Does that make sense? The name of that Al Cain, the red one right here. The name of that one, if it was just on its own, would be what all came prefixes. It would be ethane. Does that make sense so far, But notice how the molecular formula is slightly different. Here I have a three, but when it's a substitute or branch, it has a two. So this is not you can't just call it ethane. Instead, what we're gonna do is we're gonna represent it using the ah y el Suffolk six. So basically al Keynes become Al kills. And I told you, is this already? Earlier on when We're talking about functional groups that if you have a chain coming off, you put a y l. Suffolk's for the for the Al cane. Okay, so that means that this would be called Ethel, not ethane. Okay, the actual the actual branch off right there. Okay. And that means that we're missing one hydrogen. Okay, so what I want you guys to do is we're gonna put this all together. We're not going to name the entire thing yet, but we're pretty much going to get all the pieces. I want you guys to name the root chain, determine the direction of the route chain, and then identify and locate all the substitutes. So we're going to do this as a work to practice. So we're gonna do this together, But just go ahead and try to solve it on your own. And don't go to the next video until you're done with it.

