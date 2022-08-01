Name the longest carbon chain and substituents

Alright, guys. So hopefully you got that. The longest chain was actually this one right here. I know that could be tricky to visualize because you're not used to thinking of curving around stuff. You're used to seeing things just from left to right and things in a straight line. But the longest chain just is the longest continuous chain of Adam. So that would be that swirly one right there. Okay, so how many is that? That looks like 123456789 So this is gonna be that the root equals non ing quote that so far, now we have to determine the direction. So this one's actually pretty easy. This is my one in blue. This is my one in red. Which one is gonna be the direction Which one's gonna be a better direction? And obviously it would be the blue Okay, Because the blue I'm going to get to my first substitution at the three position words with the red. I wouldn't get to my first substitute until the five position. Okay, so that was just That was just a loser. Red sucks. Okay, so now I have my numbering determined. Now I have to identify and locate all the substitue INTs. The easiest way to do this is just to number the entire chain. So I'm just going to say seven he nine. How many subsistence do I have? I have to. I have one on the three and one on the five. Okay, So the way we're actually gonna name these, so I'm just gonna put here subs. Okay, now I'm getting hungry. Um, so we're gonna put these is by naming the out the location with a hyphen, and then we're going to say with the, um, what the actual alcohol group is. I'm gonna teach you more about this on as you move down the page. But I'm just telling you this right now. So one of the substitutes would be three hyphen metal, by the way, if you didn't add the hyphen, that's totally fine. Because I haven't taught you that yet. Okay, but just, you know, if you just put three metal, that's fine, but it's actually three hyphen metal. That would be one substitue int. Another substitution would be five hyphen. Ethel, does that make sense? Because I haven't Ethel group on the five and a method upon the three awesome

