The different parts of an IUPAC name

So what I want to do is I want to introduce the concept of al que nomenclature. And if we learn this, then we're gonna be able to use this systematic method in order to name a bunch of other molecules later. All right, so a little bit of a history lesson, really quick. Before 1919 chemists had no uniformed way toe name molecules, so they would basically just make up common names on the spot. That was that's what it was called. It was called a common name. Alright, so literally. Some chemists would name molecules after their dog after their ex wife after like something they saw, like in the movies, I don't know. And it got really confusing because there were a ton of names that people started having to memorize as people started discovering more molecules. So 1919 the AIPAC convention gets together and they saseidx. Hey, this is getting out of hand. This is getting crazy. We need to figure out a systematic method to name all these molecules, and that's when I pack Nomenclature was born. So the way that it basically works is that there's four different things that we look at for AIPAC nomenclature. Here, you'll see that what I'm giving you is an alcohol. Okay, so this is actually a little bit beyond the scope of what we're gonna talk about for this first set. We're just gonna talk about all canes. But I'm just going to show you that what we do is we break up a big molecule into small into more manageable pieces. Um, the first and most important thing that we always look at is the root. Okay, the roots. This is also called Let me write it in black. This is also called the parent chain. Okay. Called the root chain or the parent chain. And that's usually just gonna be I'm gonna go through these rules in a second. That's usually just gonna be your longest chain. Okay. All right. So, as I said, I'm not going over the rules just yet. I'm just I'm just helping you guys see, like the differences between these different things, different parts of the name. So then what they said is Okay. Well, not everything is on the route chain, though. There's other things coming off of it. So what they said is that anything that's coming off of it. They're going to call that a substitution. Okay, so substitution is just a branch. Okay, So if you ever see that, that word just means there's a branch coming off the chain. So in this case, I have a carbon that is not on the on the black line, and it's just sticking out. So that means that would be a branch. Okay, but then if we have branches, we need to know where is that branch? Because I can't just say there's one branch. Where is it? Is at the end. Is it in the middle? So we're gonna need locations for those branches. So another part of the name is the fact that I need to have number locations. I'm just gonna put numbers in order to know where those branches are. Does that make sense? So far, So basically, I have a main chain. I have things coming off of it and then have to say where those things are easy. So far, it's kinda like giving someone directions. Okay, You have to say, What's the street? What's the zip code? All its different stuff. All right, then we have this one last thing called the modifier. The modifier is just basically the functional group. Okay, I'm just gonna put f g for functional group. And the functional group determines the actual basically, a Suffolk six of the route. Okay, so you're gonna add a Suffolk's at the end, depending on what the functional group is. And that's gonna tell you what kind of molecule your molecules actually gonna react as. Okay. So, like I said, this Suffolk's has to do with the function of the molecule. Does that make sense? So, like I said, this is beyond the scope of naming this molecule is beyond the scope of what we're doing right now. But I just want to show you an example of everything okay. Of all the different components.

