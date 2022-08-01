Skip to main content
How to determine the direction of the root chain

So Rule number two once you already figured out the longest chain, is that we have to decide the direction of that chain. And the way we do that is to start from the closest Substitue Int. Okay, so remember that substitue. It just means branch, Alright? And what that means is that I want my branch numbers to be as small as possible. Remember that each branch needs a location number. So in order to get those numbers as low as possible, I want to start from the side. That's gonna have the closest branch, then it's kind of the lowest location possible. Okay, So unlike if you're reading you always in the English language, you always read from left to right. It's not the same in organic chemistry. In organic chemistry, you can read from any direction as long as that's the direction that gives you the smallest numbers in terms of location. Okay, so then there's a few additional rules because this happens a lot. How if there's a tie between substitutes meaning that on one side you get to the first substitute in three carbons on the other side. You also get to the first substitution in three carpets. Okay. Well, then we're gonna compare the next closest substitutes. Okay, So then what that means is that I would say, Okay, both of these air tied. Let's move on to the next set. And maybe there's gonna be a difference there. Okay, But then there's even, like a more nightmare situation. Which is? What if there's still a tie? What if all throughout the subsistence are exactly symmetrical locations? Then what we would do is we would determine the direction. Meaning which side gets the number one position? Is that the left or is it the right or is it the bottom of the top using alphabetical order? Back tickle order.
