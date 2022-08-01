So what I want to do is just do this first one as a worked example between us. So it says here name the longest carbon chain and determine the direction of the route chain. I know that could be difficult to relate, Thio. So first of all, let's figure out what the longest carbon chain is. Go ahead and think about it for a second, and then I'll get back to me. All right, so there were actually a few different longest chains. Alright, Um, for example, I could have had on this be one of the chains. That would be how maney carbons. That looks like it's gonna be seven carbons. Are you cool with that? But I could have also had this be one of my longest chains. Do you agree that one would also be seven carbons? Oops. So what I'm doing right here is I'm actually still going through Rule number one. I haven't even gotten to two yet to his direction. One is just which chain is going to be the longest one is gonna be my route chain. So, what do you guys think? The green area means? That that's gonna be the chain, no matter what. But should I go to the yellow go? Should I go up or should I go down to the blue? There is actually a rule to determine this. I said if there's a tie between two different ways that you could make a chain the longest chain, how do you determine which one is the winner? The way you determine is by the one that gives you the most substitue INTS. Okay, so what I wanna do is I wanna erase both of these, or I wanna erase one, and we're going to see how many substitutes each one gives. So if I have the yellow chain, how many substitutes do I have total? I have just one substitute went, Remember that a substitute just means a branch. So I just have one thing that's not on the yellow. Does that make sense? One thing branching off, so I'd call that one. All right, now we're gonna do is we're going to erase the yellow and I'm gonna draw the blue. So now if I have the blue chain, how many substitue INTs do I get? Well, I'm gonna erase the red just in case you were confused. So for the blue chain, how many things do have sticking off of the blue chain? Actually, too, I have something here and I have something there. Okay? And what that means is that one of these is going to give me more substitutes and it's gonna be the blue. So this is actually my longest carbon chain right here. So my route is going to be hep Dane, and it's gonna be that particular heft ain cool. So now all we have to do is determine the direction. Direction means simply, Is this gonna be the first carbon? Or is this gonna be the first carbon? Let me use different colors. So is the blue gonna be my first carbon? Or is the red gonna be my first carbon? Do you now want to rule number two? So do you remember how to decide that? What we would do is we would go start from the closest substitue int. Okay. And the closest substitue in if I go to blue, I would have to go to 2345 My first substitution starts at five. If I start numbering from the blue direction. Okay, so five is the number to be. Now if I start numbering from the red direction I get to to and I already have a substitution. Do you see that? So I get to the second carbon. I already have a branch coming off. So which of these is going to give me the lower number? Which of them is gonna be the one that gives me the direction? And it's gonna be read. So I'm gonna erase the blue. The brute blue is wrong. And what that means is that this is gonna be later on, when I have to name this molecules we're not gonna do yet. We're not there yet. But later on, when you have to name this, this is gonna help me. Because now I'm gonna have substitutes at the two and at the three. And that is way better than having substitutes at the five. And at the six, which would have been the blue direction. Does that make sense? So the direction was this way, and that is the end of the question. Okay, so you guys did an awesome job now what I want to do because I want you guys to do this one on your own, So go ahead and try to do the entire thing and then go to the next video when you're done.

