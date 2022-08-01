in this video, we're gonna take a look at the concept of the electron configuration. Now, electron configurations represent the arrangement of electrons within shells and orbital's in order to connect the periodic table to the electron configuration of elements and ions. We have to have a redesign of the periodic table itself. Now here we're going to imagine the periodic table is being composed of different blocks. Now, the first two columns, which are these blue columns here. These blue boxes, which also includes this one here represents our S block. Our purple boxes here represent our D. Block are yellow ones here represent our P block, and then finally our two rows here represent together are F block. We're going to say here that we can further label this periodic table. We're going to say here that these first two boxes represent R, one S, orbital's. We're in the second row here. So this represents to us, these two third row, this is three s, four S, five S, six s and seven s. Now we're gonna go over to the D block after four S. We go down to three D. 45 d. and then six d. In the P Block, we're in the second row. This represents two p three p 4 p. All the way down to seven p. And then our two rows here. This first row was four F. And this bottom row here is five F. When it comes to each one of these letters of S. D. P and F. They can hold a maximum number of electrons S itself can hold up to two electrons, which explains that R. S. Block is composed of two slots. PerOT D. can hold up to 10 electrons. Which is why each row has (123) 456 78,910 P. can hold up to six electrons. 1 2 3456. An F. Can hold up to 14 in each row 123456789, 10, 11, 12, 13 14. Now, understanding how the periodic table itself is arranged within S. D. P. And F. Blocks. And how each of those blocks has different orbital's one S, two P four F etcetera. This is the key to understanding how to do the electron configuration of any element or ion. All you have to do is remember just reimagine the periodic table in this order and then apply it now that we've seen this periodic table. We can use it to answer this example question here, we're asked to find and write the full ground state electron configuration for the following element. So here we have to follow it. Find it in terms of silicon. Now here I say Z. Which represents the atomic number of silicon. Remember your atomic number is unique to an element. It gives us the number of protons for that element. And in terms of silicon, I've already labeled it on the periodic table. So here goes silicon here, all we have to do is count to it. Alright, so we gotta count to silicon. We're gonna go one s. And there are two elements that are one S. So one S. Two Then to s. 1 - two s. 2 two p. 123456. Next is three S. Which is 12. So three S. Two. And then we have to land on silicon. So that's it's in the three P. Row and its in slot 1 to 3 P. Two. So this would be the full ground state electron configuration for silicon. One S. 22 S. 22 P. 63 S. 23 P two. Again. As long as you can remember the order for the periodic table, just apply to find the electron configuration of any element or ion that's given to you now that you've seen how to just do a simple, basic ground state electron configuration of an element. Click onto the next video where we talk about the condensed electron configuration of elements.

