Electron Configurations of Transition Metals Exercise 1

Alright. So here it says, right, the full ground state electron configuration and electron orbital diagram for the following element. So we're looking at titanium here were given its atomic number is being 22. So if we come up here, I've already marked off where titanium is. It's right here. So all we have to do is count to it, starting with one S. So we'd say one S two, two S two, two P six. Which gives us all six of these slots, three S two, three P six for us to three D two. So that would be my full ground state electron configuration of titanium. Now we have to give the electron orbital diagram for the following element. Now, typically for electron orbital diagrams, we'd write the condensed electron configuration and then give the electron orbital diagram. So if we're talking about condensed electron configuration, we'd say that the last noble gas that I pass before I get to titanium is are gone. So for the condense we start out with are gone and then we'd say for us to three D two. So four asked to three D 2. Now we're gonna say for the so we'd write it here are gone for us to three D 2 for the electron orbital diagram. So our noble gas would fit within these brackets then remember an S sublevel has one electron orbital and then a D sub level has five electron orbital's. Remember that's coming from this section here. So that's why we have five boxes here Because they're part of three D. Alright, so we'd totally fill in for us. It has two electrons in it, one spins up, one spins down And then within 3D we have two electrons following hunt's rule, we first half fill. So we have two electrons. So up up and we stop because we don't have any more electrons. So this would represent the electron orbital diagram for titanium. So it's just what we've seen previously in terms of electron configurations. But now we're paying close attention to our transition metal. Now that you've seen this example, attempt to do the practice one on your own here. You just asked to write the condensed electron configuration for cobalt one ion. So remember the rules that we talked about in terms of charged electron configurations and apply to this example. I'll give you a huge hint it's best to write the electron configuration of the neutral form of cobalt first. Then that gives you an indication of what to do to write the electron configuration of its ionic form. Once you've done that, come back and see if your answer matches up with mine. Good luck guys.

