Electron Configurations of Transition Metals

in this video we're gonna take a look at the electron configurations of specifically transition metals. Now remember we can reimagine the periodic table in terms of S. P. D. And F. Blocks doing this reimagining. We can then make a connection between electron configurations and the periodic table. Now when it comes to our transition metals they're located in two places. We have our transition metals that are within our D. Block. And then we have our transition metals which are in our F. Block. Now for the most part we're going to ignore the transition metals in the F. Block. That's because they have atomic numbers that are really large. And as a result they tend to have weird characteristics such as some of them being radioactive. They have odd electron configuration characteristics. So we're gonna tend to ignore those. Also a lot of the reactions that we're gonna see in organic chemistry that deal with transition metals are really reserved to the transition metals found within our D. Block. So we're gonna be concerned with only the transition metals in our D. Block. So as a result we're gonna say here that the transition metal elements or transition metals are the elements in the D. Block. We're gonna ignore F block. Our main group elements which are elements from groups 1 to 8. We coined them as being our group A elements transition metals, specifically the ones in the D. Block. We refer to them as group B elements. That's just some convention that came up with long ago. It doesn't really affect anything that we're going to see in terms of reactions. Just realize that main group elements, we label them as group A elements and transition metals as group B elements. Now with the transition metals we have our group three B, four B. All the way up to eight B, eight B is actually these three columns together And then we go to one B and to be here. So just realize that our transition metals are a little bit different now within a given period. Remember a period is a row. A transition metal fills its s orbital in the end quantum level followed by its D orbital. So, for example, if we're looking at vanadium, like we did previously remember vanadium electron configuration we had said was Argon four S 23 D three. So, with our typical D block transition metals, what do we do? We rolled out our four s orbital's first. So we wrote, we filled in our s orbital first before we moved on to our d orbital electrons. So that's just a characteristic of a typical transition metal. Also remember we said that when it comes to our different letters, S. P D and F, they can hold a certain number of electrons. That's because each one has a certain number of electron orbital's sore s sub level can hold up to two electrons, like we said, and it can hold up to two electrons because it has one electron orbital. So the electrons in that orbital one spins up one spins down. They have opposite spins. We said that R. P can hold up to six electrons. That's because it has three electron orbital's D can hold up to 10 because it had five electron orbital's and F can hold up to 14 because it has seven electron orbital's. These electron orbital's are important because later on we'll not only need to give the electron configuration of an element or ion but we may we may be asked to draw its electron orbital diagram. Also it's important to know because this justifies why are there two slots for S 10 slots for D. Six slots for P. And 14 for our F. So just remember when it comes to the transition metals we're gonna pay close attention to the transition metals within our D. Block because they more greatly relate to organic chemistry reactions. Then the transition metals we're gonna we would see in the F block also remember typical of transition metals. We fill up the s orbital. Then we move over to the D orbital now that we've laid the groundwork for some basic ideas of electron configurations and transition metals. I want you guys to click onto the next video and attempt to see how I approach this question. We're asked not only give the full electron configuration of titanium but also asked to do the electron orbital diagram for the element

