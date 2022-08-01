The Electron Configuration

So let's take a look at condensed electron configurations with condensed electron configurations. We start at the last noble gas Before the desired element. In this question, it says right, the condensed electron configuration for the following element here we have to write the condensed electron configuration of calcium here were given an atomic number of 20. Which would mean in terms of our periodic table, calcium would fall here. The last noble gas that I passed before I get to calcium is argon. Remember our noble gasses are in group eight. So here are a condensed electron configuration. Would start out with argon then we just have to count to calcium. Calcium is in the four S. Row and then it's in slot one to its in slot two. So that would be argon four as 2 condensed electron configurations are huge time savers when it comes to electron configurations configurations in general, that's because if I wanted to write the full ground state electron configuration of calcium, I'd have to start out with one S and count all the way to calcium, what would that look like? Well, that would mean that I'd have one s, 2, two, S 2, two, P six, three as two, three, P six. and then four asked to all of this here can be greatly shortened by just substituting an argon. It means the same exact thing. Again, when it comes to the full ground state electron configuration only give that if they're asking for specifically most of the time when it comes to electron configurations. Writing them in the condensed form because again, it saves a lot of time now that you've seen these two different types of electron configurations. Click on to the third video to take a look at our charged electron configurations and the rules that are applied when it comes to the electron configurations of these types of ions.

