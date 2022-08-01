Electron Configuration Exceptions Exercise 1

Alright. So here it says with an atomic number Z. A. 40 to illustrate the exception to the electron configuration of Melinda. So if we're looking at our periodic table, so hopefully you have one out. The last noble gas we pass before we get to malignant um is krypton And then we count to Molybdenum. So five s. 2 four D four. But we know that we can't have this electron configuration because it's a neutral transition metal Can't end with D four D 9. We're gonna have the promotion of an electron from the s orbital to the D orbital. So it's correct electron configuration is actually krypton five S one four D five. And in that way we make the D orbital's half filled which is more stable. So if we were to write out its electron orbital diagram here, we'd have krypton five S. And these will be four d. So five s. 1 And then 45 means that it's half filled and therefore more stable. Hopefully guys are able to attempt this even without my help remember, we have our six elements here that tend to fall into the D four or D nine category and therefore represent exceptions to our electron configuration. Now that we've seen this one, click onto the next video and see if you can attempt the next practice question. Remember when it comes to ions first write the electron configuration of the neutral form, then look at the ionic form, Come back and see if your answer matches up with mine

