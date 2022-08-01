Electron Configuration Exceptions Exercise 2

Alright. So here, right. The condensed electron configuration of the following ion. So we have to do it first for neutral silver. So if you're looking at your periodic table initially you would see it as Krypton five asked to 49. It is one of the exceptions. So we have the promotion of an electron from the s orbital to the D orbital. So now it's real electron configuration is krypton five S one 40 10 here though, we're dealing with silver one ion. So we've lost one electron. Remember we lose electrons from the highest end value Here. This electrons in the 5th show and these 10 are in the fourth show, We lose them from the highest shell number. So we lose it from the five S 1 orbital. So the electron configuration of silver one ion would just be Krypton four D 10. So you'd write it as krypton here, R5 S has no electrons in it. So don't write any electrons within it. And then four d 10. So up up up up up, then we come back around and do down. So that would represent the electron configurations of neutral silver silver ion and then its electron orbital diagram here, we can see that it wants to do this because doing this promotion of an electron from the s orbital to the D orbital gives us a completely filled in D orbital set. So remember D orbital are most stable when they're either half filled or completely filled. That explains this type of exception that arises. So hope you guys are able to follow along in terms of these exceptions. So keep in mind you're just adding this to the list of things that you're refreshing. In terms of electron configuration. We've gone over full electron configuration, condensed electron configuration of ions and of course, transition metals and their exceptions. So keep this in mind because later on it will be used as justification for some of the organic reactions. We'll see.

