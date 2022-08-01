would charge electron configurations. Now with a cat ion, remember cat ion is a positive ion. We first remove electrons from the highest shell number, which is equal to our end value. Our end value represents the principle quantum number and deals with the atomic orbital size and energy. Furthermore, we're going to say that the print, the principle quantum number provides the shell number or energy level of the electron. For example, if we're looking at electrons within our one s orbital, because the number here is one, That means we're dealing with electrons in the first show. So n equals one electrons and two S or two P. We're dealing with electrons in the second shell because the number is two. So and it's too And then based on the pattern, we can see that here because these numbers are three, we're dealing with electrons in the third shell. So N equals three. Now here it says right the condensed electron configurations for the element and its ion. So here we're looking at vanadium. If we go back up to our electron or our periodic table, vanadium would fall right here. So we want the condensed electron configuration of vanadium. So the last noble gas we passed before we get to vanadium is argon. So we start out with argon. Then here we are at the four S. Row, so four S two and then we're here in the three D row and it's three D 123. So it'd be three D three. So coming back down here, we'd say that the electron configuration of vanadium is argon four S 2, three D 3. Now here, we need to figure out the electron configuration of vanadium three ions. So it's plus three plus three means that we've lost three electrons. Remember when you're losing negative electrons, you become more positive. If we have to lose three electrons are going to have to come from the highest shell number, which is what we set up above. So for looking at the electron configuration of neutral vanadium, we're not gonna look at argon because those electrons think of them as being locked away. So the only electrons we can lose are coming from either four s or three D. Because the number here is four. So that means n equals four. And because the number here is three, that means n equals three. So we need to lose three electrons. So the first electrons we lose would have to come from the highest shell number. So the first electrons would have to come from the four S orbital because its value is largest. So we have argon for us is now gone because we had to lose both those electrons. But remember we're not losing just two electrons, we're losing three electrons. So one more electron has to be lost and it'll be coming from the three D orbital here. So we'd have left three D 2. So again, remember when it comes to um charge electron configurations when it comes to cat ions were losing electrons from the highest shell number first then if you need to lose any additional ones, you take them away from the next orbital's next to it. So in this case three D. So we lost two from four S and then one from three D. Leaving us with at the end argon three D. Two as the electron configuration of vanadium three ion. So again, guys just apply the concepts that we've seen here to giving either the full electron configuration, the condensed electron configuration or are charged electron configuration of any element or ion. All of it starts with you remembering how to write the periodic table properly with its different S. Blocks and P blocks as well as orbital's such as two P and four F.

