Valence Electrons of Transition Metals

in this video, we're gonna take a look at the balance electrons of elements. Now remember the valence electrons represent the outer shell electrons that are involved in the formation of chemical bonds. Now for main group elements, the number of valence electrons is equal to their group number. So we have group one element such as sodium, it would have one valence electrons. A group four elements like silicon would have four valence electrons all the way up to Group eight. Like argon would have eight valence electrons. Now this is only true for your main group elements. So your group eight elements remember transition metals are group B elements and as a result they have to be treated differently when it comes to transition metals. We're gonna say the valence of a transition metal and any transition metal we're gonna claim as being metal M is equal to your s orbital electrons plus your d orbital electrons. If we take a look here at our periodic table we have a more abbreviated ending for each one of these transition metals. So for example, vanadium, vanadium is technically like we saw earlier are gone for us to three D. Three. We don't concern ourselves with the argon portion because again remember we're gonna say the valence electrons is equal to S plus D electrons and here are S and R. D electrons. So if we quickly look at all the abbreviated endings of all these transition metals we can figure out the number of valence electrons. So here we have scanned E um it's four S 23 D one. So that's two s orbital electrons plus one D orbital electrons. For a total of three valence electrons. All these elements have that in common. All of them have to s Orbital electrons with one D orbital electron titanium and its group below it. If you add them up, that's two plus two. So that's four valence electrons Then this would be five six. Now, tungsten and suburbia. Remember we said that they are not exceptions to the electron configuration. So they're just as two and D four but they still add up to six total valence electrons. This here would be 789, 10 Add all these up. You would see that they add up to 11 and this would just add up to 12. So remember when it comes to main group elements, we're going to say that the group number is equal to the valence electrons. But when it comes to transition metals it's different for transition metals. We look at the S and the D electrons and we add them together. Remember we're not we're only concerned with the D block transition metals. We're not gonna worry about the F block transition metals because those elements because of their high atomic mass is a lot of them are kind of weird and radioactive so we don't really worry about them when it comes to organic reactions. So again when it comes to transition metals just find the number of S and D electrons add them together and that equals your valence electron number. Now that we've basically seen how to figure out the valence electron number of transition metals, click onto the next video and see how do we approach this question? We were asked to figure out the total number of valence electrons for nickel plus one ion.

