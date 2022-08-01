in this video, we're gonna take a look at electron configuration exceptions. Now starting from the element chromium as the atomic number Z increases exceptions to electron configurations can be observed. Now, two major types of exceptions happens when we have electrons from our s orbital being promoted up to R. D orbital's. Now, when does this happen? Well, for the first one we're gonna say s orbital's can be promoted to create half filled orbital's with D four elements. So basically this exception happens when we have transition metals that are neutral and they end with D4 in their electron configurations. So for example, if we're looking at chromium on our periodic table initially we'll see it as are gone for S 23 D four if we're to fill out its electron orbital diagram remember year S sub level has one electron orbital & D has five. So for us to means we have two electrons one up, one down three D four, so we have four electrons and we have Phil first. Following the huns rule here, the three D orbital's would be even more stable if they were half filled unfortunately were one electron short to deal with this and become more stable. What happens is that one of our electrons from the four s orbital gets promoted up to this D orbital. So the correct configuration of chromium actually is Argon four S 1, three D 5. So now we only have one electron here And for our three D we still have our original four. Now with that additional electron that we took from the four s and promoted up. So our first exception happens when we have a neutral transition metal that ends with D four and its electron configuration, that configuration will not be correct. You'll have to take an electron from the four from the s orbital and promoted up to the D orbital, thereby going from a D four element to a D five element. Now, our second type of exception that arises is when we have s orbital's and they can be promoted to create totally filled orbital's with D nine elements. So in this case we still have transition metals that are neutral. But now, instead of ending with D four in their electron configurations, they end with D nine. So initially if we're looking at camper we'd see argon four S 23 D nine. So we have our four us orbital here And our 5 3 D orbital's here. So for us to three D 9. So huns really first half fill and then we come back around. We have to fill in fill in nine electrons. So there go our nine electrons. So D orbital's are most favorable and most stable when they're either half filled or totally filled. In this case where one electron short from having this orbital completely filled. So how do we get it completely filled? We take an electron from the s orbital and we promoted up to the D orbital. So the correct configuration for copper in actuality is are gone four S 1, three d 10. So there goes the one electron that I still have in for us, My three D orbital's. So now I have 10 electrons. So there goes my original nine And then we have our 10th electron there. So when it comes to transition metals that are neutral, if they end with D four or D nine, they tend to have an exception to the electron configuration, where we have the promotion of an electron from the S orbital to the D orbital, thereby making the D orbital either half filled or totally filled. Now there are more advanced explanations for these types of exceptions. But for the scope of this course we don't have to go into them. So if we're looking at our periodic table, remember we're looking at our D block transition metals when it comes to our D four elements. That's basically these two. So we have chromium and molybdenum. And then here these are D nines. They also have this exception. So again, just remember these six elements. They either fall into the D four or the D nine exceptions for the electron configurations. Now that we've seen these two examples will attempt in the next video to see if we can give the correct configuration to malignant. Um So click on the next video and see how I approach this example question

Hide transcripts