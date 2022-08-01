Valence Electrons of Transition Metals Example 1

All right. So in this question, it says how many valence electrons are present in the following ion here were given nickel one ion. Its atomic number is 28. Now you can approach this two different ways. We can do it the easy way or we can do it the longer way Now. If we look up here, we see that nickel is right here And in its neutral form it would have 10 valence electrons Plus one means that we've lost one electron. So as a result, we should expect it to have nine valence electrons. So it's as simple as that. And that's our answer. But let's say your professor wants you to show how it only has nine valence electrons. Well in that case we'd have to write the electron configuration of the neutral nickel. Then find the electron configuration of the nickel ion. So, nickel as you can see up here, it's abbreviated electron configuration is for us to three D eight. Um It starts off with argon because that's the last noble gas we pass before we get to it four S 23 D eight. Now, nickel plus one ion means we've lost one electron. And remember that electron that we lose has to come from the highest end value here because this number is four. That means N equals four. So we're dealing with the fourth shell. And then here three means N equals three. We're dealing with the third show we're gonna lose the electron from the higher shell number, which means it's gonna come from the four S orbital. So the electron configuration of nickel ion would come out to be argon four S one, three D eight. And if we add up the number of s orbital electrons and d orbital electrons that will come out to one plus eight equals nine. So we could do it the quick way. We can just simply say that, oh it should have 10 valence electrons when it's neutral plus one means we've lost one of those valence electrons. So now it has nine. Or you could do it the longer way. What we have to give the full electron configuration of the nickel plus one ion? We give it condensed electron configuration here, look at how many S and D. Electrons it has, add them up and we get our final answer now that we've seen this example, attempt to do this practice one here. So for this one, I want us to provide the condensed electron configuration and the number of valence electrons for the following ion. In other words, I want you to go through the longer route of doing all this work to figure out the number of valence electrons. So it's good practice and it helps to justify why we have x number of valence electrons for iron three ion. So, good luck guys

