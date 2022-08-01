Regiospecificity

when it comes to the benzene pathway. There's one more thing we need to learn about because so far all I showed you was benzene by itself. But what happens if that benzene is asymmetrical and has substitue INTs on it? How do we know which side of the benzene is going to get attacked? Well, it turns out that this is what we call benzene regio specificity, and there's actually trained for it. So let's learn it. So here's the issue. Let's say that we have the following Benzene Intermediate, right? And I'm at the point where my NH three is going to attack. We'll notice that now I've added an O age group. So if my NH three attacks from here, I would get a loan performing here and eventually going to get the NH too close to the O. H. Or if my NH three attacks here, I'm gonna get the loan performing here, and eventually my NH three will be meta to the O. H. So which one is right? So I just get a combination of products? Actually, no. The identity of where of the location of where it adds is based on the type of group that is next to the benzene. So, guys, I'm gonna explain the theory. But thankfully, memorizing is really easy because this follows the same trends that we've seen all throughout benzene chemistry, which is that a donating group is gonna favor the Ortho position and withdrawing group is gonna favor the meta position. So we remember how withdrawing groups are always meta directors and joining groups are Ortho para directors. Well, it's the same thing here, Okay? Except we're not gonna worry about pere because Pere doesn't even have of benzene on it. So I'm just worried about Ortho and Method Ortho Meta. So here's the theory behind it. Okay, notice that what I have here for O. H is actually a donating group, right? Okay. So if I have a donating group, that would put me into the bottom category here. Okay. When I have to form that negative charge, I have two different options. I could either form the negative charge here close to the donating group, or it could form the negative Intermediate. Lower away from it. Which one do you think is gonna be more stable? Having it closer to the donating or further further, guys. So what's gonna happen is that the NH three is gonna selectively pick the Ortho position just so that it could put the negative charge further away from the donating group. Okay, so that's why when you have an electron donating group or though substitution is gonna predominate, Okay, Now, the opposite is true of withdrawing group. So if I have a strong withdrawing group, then we want the negative charge to be as close to it is possible. So then that's gonna favor meta substitution. Okay, so you guys can totally know the theory, but you could also just memorize it, and that would be fine. Okay, So let's go ahead and do a practice problem now knows this is going to be kind of multi step synthesis. A lot going on. A few other re agents try to do your best. Notice that here you do have to worry about radio chemistry. So try to pick the right answer, and then I'll go ahead and I'll give you the right answer

