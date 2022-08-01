Activating and deactivating groups

Alright, guys. So first, let's just take care of the benzene pathway part and then we'll worry about the other agents. So it has to show the full mechanism. So we will. So we're going to do first is a beta elimination. We have to do it with that hydrogen because the other side doesn't even have a hydrogen. So I would do this. This and this. What that's going to give me is a molecule that now looks like this triple bond and 02 door one, door one. Okay, so now notice that we have a withdrawing group next to the benzene, meaning that when my NH three comes in tow attack, I'm going to attack at the meta position. Okay, so good job. I'm pretty sure most of you got that right. So now I'm going to get Oops. This is a withdrawing group. Okay, so now I'm going to get the intermediate. That looks like this N 02 Benzene, benzene, benzene. Negative. N h two h, positive. So now I'm gonna get a proton transfer, and I'm going to end this stage with mm nitro Angeline. Okay, so that's my product. Here. It's Metta Nitro Angeline. Perfect. So now I'm gonna react this benzene derivative with an e n 02 which what you guys think is going to do that's going to do to my benzene. Any ANO, too, is part of a die as, um, die as a pathway reaction. Okay, so if you haven't gotten here yet or if you don't remember it, you can look thes reactions up in the DIA. So section you can search, um, die Azzoni, um, reactions in the clutch curriculum in the clutch search bar. And it'll take you to their Okay, But if you haven't gotten here yet, then it's because you just you don't need to know this yet, so just don't worry about this particular part, Okay? So what that's going to do is it's on Lee going to react with the NH two because the nitro doesn't react with nitrous acid. That would give me the nitro remains untouched. But that would give me and drew one and a die as well compound. And that is going to react with my replacement reaction to give me my final compound, which would be nitro on one side and a scion oh, group on the other excellent guys. So sorry in the way. So the most important part here was the benzene pathway. That's what I'm concerned about. If you happen to not remember these re agents, it's not a huge deal Will practice them more in that particular section. Okay, but you guys did really well with benzene. Now you guys know three pathways, right? You guys know e A S S N a r and benzene. That's huge. That's pretty much all of the mechanisms that bans and undergoes. Okay, so awesome lesson. Let's move on to the next topic.

