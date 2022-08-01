Simple Fragmentation Mechanisms

so, guys, for the purposes of talking about fragmentation, let's keep working with methane for a second, since it's the one that we used in our intro and recall that the radical cat ion or the molecular ion that wasn't the only peak on the mass spectrum, remember that there were other peaks present. So how do we get those other peaks? Well, guys, that happens, because a lot of times your radical cat iron is going to fragment into more stable ions. Okay, so it's gonna basically fall apart and deconstruct itself, blow up in the sense so that it can become more stable. And even though there's a lot of different ways that, let's say a molecule like methane could break apart, there is one overarching theme, which says that the cat ion fragment usually determines the relative amounts of the fragments found in the sample. Okay, so that means that every radical Catalan or molecular ion can separate into a radical and a cat ion, and to determine which side is going to get the cat ion, you would think about carbo carry instability similar to the car bokhari instability. We've always used inorganic chemistry, so let me show you guys exactly what I mean. Here is our molecular ion that I'm bringing over from our intro video. Right? The same exact molecule. We know that this has an M Z equal to 16. Okay, but it turns out that there's two different ways that this thing can fragment. If it wants thio, it could just stay. Is the radical Catalan which means it hasn't fragmented yet but it could also choose to fragment. Now The way fragmentation will work is that right now there's a radical in between two atoms. But that radical would choose to go toe one or the other. So it would either go to the H or would either go to the carbon. Let's see what happens if the radical goes to the H. Well, you would draw a arrow that has basically a fishhook arrow because only one electron is moving. And what that means is that you would get a h radical because the radical move to the H. And now my carbon is missing an electron, so you'd get a cat ion fragment. Okay, Now notice that not both of these were going to be detected by the mass spectrometer, right? We said what types of ions are detected by mass spectrometry? Onley positive charges. So that means that the M two C ratio that I'm going to see for this molecule is gonna be 15. It's gonna be 15 because we lost the hydrogen. This one does not is not observed in my mass spectrum because not positively charged. Cool. Awesome. But it turns out that there's another alternative mechanism that could have happened, which is that instead of going to the H, what happens if the radical ghosts to the carbon instead totally fair. This could also happen. Well, I'm still going to get a radical and a cat ion separately now because it fragmented. I'm gonna get my radical that has Basically, it's a metal radical and I'm going to get a positively charged H. So that means that now, my m two Z, because it's on Lee detecting the positive charge is going to be equal toe one. Okay, so these are the two possibilities that could happen for a single if a single electron is removed. And if a single arrow is used for the radical in terms of radical mechanism now, do you think that both of these fragments, both the MTZ 15 and the emcee of one are going to be off equal abundance. Do you think it's gonna be like a 50 50 ratio, guys? Not at all. It turns out that one of them is gonna be very, very common. Okay, the emcee of 15 is very, very common, and the other one of h of M Z one is almost not observed it all. So why is that, guys? What has to do with the fact that a positive charge in a carbon is gonna be more stable than a positive charge on a hydrogen? So this has to do with in terms of predicting fragments, We would always predict the fragment that's going to give the more stable carbon cat I all right now, by the way, just to point out our metal carbo Catalans Very stable. Not at all. This is not the most stable carbon cat I ever, but it's better than ah, hydrogen. Okay, you may also recall that some of your professors or some in some of your homework we're supposed to avoid metal car broke a giant and primary carbo cattle because they're not the best, but guys keep in mind this is happening for very short periods of time. This is happening on the level of like nanoseconds or even less so. What that means is that it is possible to get these carbon Acadians because there's so it's such a fast process that by the time it hits the detector, it's already gone. Okay, so just just I know that it doesn't really jive with what we've learned about carve academies before, But keep in mind this all very extreme process that we're putting it under and it's over within a very, very short period of time. So, guys, now that we understand how to kind of predict which of the fragments is gonna be more abundant, let's talk about common splitting fragments. That air scene on different molecules and what I'm going to be doing is I'm gonna be showing you, not the common radicals. I'm sorry. Not the common carp Acadians, but the common radicals because it turns out that remember that we said that if you lose ah, hydrogen, that's called an M minus one. Okay, well, there are other. There are other radicals that air formed that you see very commonly, and these would be nicknames according to the in molecular weight that you're losing. So, for example, if a CH three gets a radical and just chops right off of your molecule, this is what we call an M minus 15 peak. Because that means that whatever your M is, I don't know what your M could be due to whatever size it is. Let's say it's a huge molecule. It's very likely that if there's a methyl group present, you're going to get an M minus 15 m minus 15. Meaning whatever your molecular weight is minus, subtract 15 from that and there's likely gonna be a peak there. Okay, we could say the same thing of O. H. For example, O. H. Remember that we said that it's very easy to take the radical off of the oh, so it's also very common to get Oh, um, minus 17 often. O h is present, By the way, the way we get 17 is that oxygen is 16 and hydrogen is one, all right, and you're going to see that like these other splits that I'm showing, you just have to do with basic arithmetic adding up the atoms and these are very common. So, for example, we talked about a methyl group. What about an ethyl group? And Ethel Group would be minus 29. So the M minus 29 is also very common because of the fact that it's very easy to lose an ethyl group. So, guys, these aren't here for you to memorize as much as just be familiar with. I want you to come away from this video saying, Hey, I have a pretty good idea of what types of fragments, arm or common and which types are less common. Alright. And you can just keep going. We could lose a meth Oxy group of chlorine and the foxy and a broken these air very, very common. These the ones you should just be on the lookout for. Okay, Now there is one that kind of stands out that I just need to point out really quick, which is water. Okay, this h 20 why does it stand out? Because notice that it's the only one that I didn't draw with a radical Did I make a mistake that I forget to put the radical there? No, It turns out guys that due to a very interesting mechanism that can occur, this is not a simple mechanism. There's a more complicated mechanism that involves several arrows, but it turns out that water can be lost all on its own without a radical, and this one would be do would be, um, on minus 18. So it's important for you guys to know that if you if you haven't alcohol present on your compound, it could either be lost as an M minus 17 which means that they always just gets chopped off and that's it. Or the alcohol could be lost as a water because on its way out, it's gonna grab one of the hydrogen and go with it. So just keep in mind you don't have to draw that mechanism right now, but just keep in mind that you would actually see both an M minus 17 and an M minus if alcohol is present. Awesome guys. So I'm just gonna end off with the fragmentation of butane. This is the actual mass spectrum on. I want to show you guys how it relates to these common splitting fragments that we're talking about. So just you guys know the MTZ ratio of my molecular ion should be 58 according to the molecular weight of butane. But guys, look, when we look at our mass spectrum and I'm gonna take myself out of the screen in a second, But I just want to point out how tall is my 58 Tiny? Remember that I told you that your molecular ion isn't always your base peak. In this case, the base peak is actually one of the fragments, so we're gonna look into that. But just keep in mind that your M your molecular ion is tiny because it's very rare to just knock off an electron here. Usually it's gonna fragment because the fragments are more stable. So I'll go ahead and take myself out of the screen now and we'll keep talking. So, guys, notice that what is my base peak? My base peak has a MTZ of 43. How does that make sense? Why do you think my base peak would have an empty sea of 43? We'll do you notice any common splits that could make that totally. Guys, the reason that my base peak is 43 is because that's the peak that forms after I lose one of my method groups. So after I chopped through this molecule and lose a methyl group, what I'm going to get is this cat island, okay? And this couple Catalan, happens to be more likely than the one that forms without it. Fragmenting might say, Johnny, why they're both primary. In that case, I'm gonna bring myself back really quick. It's a Johnny, but they both look primary. So what's the big deal? We'll just think about it. Guys, this is a very high energy process. So all this is saying is that it's very likely that as you pass an electron beam through this molecule that you're gonna break off a method. It's not saying that it's more stable. It's just way more likely that it's just gonna either the right side is gonna fall off or the left side is gonna fall off. It's very difficult to keep this molecule all in one piece. Okay, By the way, this is going to be a common trend where the bigger than molecule is the smaller than molecular ion is gonna be. And the reason is because it's very difficult to keep it together. Okay, If you have a huge, huge molecule and you run an electron beam through it, you're gonna fragment that thing, you're gonna shatter it into pieces, Okay? Whereas if it's a small molecule, it's more likely to stay together. Okay, so I just want to point out how that's a very common, um, fragment. That's the base peak. Now let's look at the next one. I'll take myself out of screen again. So another really common peak, Another really big one. That was 43. Another really big one happens at 29. Why do you think something happens? A. 29? Well, guys, that happens to be the fragment that forms when you lose an ethyl group. So when you lose an ethyl group, now you get a cat eye in. That looks like this again. Is that cat and way more stable? Probably not a lot more stable, but it's just very likely that it forms because it's very difficult to keep this thing all in one piece. When you're running that many electrons through it like railroading it, it's gonna break apart, okay, And guys, there's a whole lot of other peaks here that I'm not going to explain to you. And that's because it's not important. You don't need to know how. The 50 how the 27 form to the 26th. You could just imagine that means that I lost two hydrogen or two metals and a hydrogen. Whatever. The biggest point here is that I want you to figure out, and I want you to be able to understand how toe determine when you would have a common fragment like Oh, this makes sense that I would have a very high peak here because that's losing a metal or that's losing a water or that's losing in ATHOC. See something like that. Cool, awesome, guys. So we're done with splitting fragments. Let's go ahead and do some practice s so that we can solidify everything that we learned on this page.

Hide transcripts