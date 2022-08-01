Clarification on the Base Peak

really quick. I wanna make a clarification before you guys start typing this into the question box. Ah, few of you guys might be saying, Johnny, I get why 43 is a big peak and I get why 29 is a big peak. It has to do with those fragments that we spoke about. But how would you predict ahead of time that 43 is gonna be bigger than 29? And the answers that question is, you wouldn't, um it takes very complicated math and physics. Thio model What happens inside one of these machines? And really, the only way to know the size of these exact peaks is to run it through the mass spectrometer. So the point of this exercise wasn't that I expect you to know that 43 is going to be the biggest. I just want you to know that 43 is going to be big. And also 29 should be Bigas. Well, because both of these have very common fragments that are going to radicals that are gonna come off and then make cat ions of this size. Okay, now, there may be some practice questions in your textbook where it's very obvious that a certain fragment should form. For example, if you conform a tertiary Carvel cat ion, then you know maybe that has a very high chance of being common fragments. Then you should be able to predict that. But in this case, all of these carbon Catalans were of equal, similar, similar stability. So there's no way that you could predict that 43 was gonna be taller than 29 except just to know that both of them are going to be highly present inside of your mass spectrum. Awesome. So let's go ahead and flip the page.

Hide transcripts