Hey, guys, In this video, we're going to discuss common fragmentation patterns found within mass spectrometry. So basically, we're going to discuss the step of ionization and everything that follows after that. So before we can really understand why some fragments are going to be more favored than others, we need to grasp this concept called ionization potential. And what ionization potential tells us is how likely a new electron is to be knocked off by this electron beam. It turns out guys that not all electrons are made equal. Some of them are gonna be held very tightly by molecules, so they're more difficult to knock off, and some of them are going to be held very loosely. So that means that they're the first ones to go when they hit this electron beam. These patterns, these ionization potentials can help us help us to predict what's going to be the major cat ion that's formed or what's gonna be the major radical cat I, in its form after ionization has taken place. So guys here have just made a very simple trend that I love for you guys to memorize. And all it is is this that basically one of the easiest ones to knock off is the lone pair of a nitrogen. And guys, this is for the same reason that we've kind of always thought of the nitrogen is having a very reactive lone pair. It's very loosely held. It's very easy to ayan eyes that lone pair. Okay, so if you have a nitrogen with a lone pair on your sample, that lone pair is the most susceptible to getting knocked off. One of those electrons is likely You're going to get knocked off during ionization during the ionization stage. Okay, Now, in terms of this kind of spectrum, we're just going to kind of go down one by one, the different types of compounds that get a little bit harder toe ionized with every step so the next one would actually be aromatics. Okay, So aromatics. These are the general category of benzene and benzene like molecules. Okay. And it turns out that any of the single bonds directly attached to an aromatic are actually relatively easy toe lionize. Okay, so this is going to be something else that we're gonna see. Aromatics tend to give a radical cat ion that doesn't involve breaking the ring because that ring is very stable. So we wanna keep that ring intact. We wind up just breaking off one of the ends, one of the single bonds attached to it that's coming off of it. So in terms of ionization, we wouldn't ionized the actual bonds of the ring. We would ionized maybe one of the hydrogen or something that's that's attached to the benzene ring. For similar reasons. Double bonds come next, So basically, this is what we call vinyl. This is a vinyl position of vinyl. Position means directly touch total bond. It's a little bit harder than benzene, Um, but it's still not that bad. We would prefer to knock off a vinyl position, something that's on a double bond rather than something that's not on a double bond. So if you're directly touched your double bond, that's the one that you are likely going to. I I in eyes. Then we get, um, lone. Parents has oxygen for the similar reasons as nitrogen just less reactive, less susceptible. So this one would have a higher ionization potential. And then finally, the hardest one guys kind of the ion of last resort would simply be a single bond that's attached toe other single bonds. Okay, so in this case noticed that I'm not attached to a double bond. I'm not attached to a ring. I'm not attached to a benzene. I'm just attached to something that is an al cane. Okay, so I'm just gonna put here in Al Cain. Now you might be wondering, Johnny doesn't matter that it's a ring. No, I'm just using rings here to keep everything consistent, because what I'm trying to show you is that it's not the ring that matters. It's really the stability of that ring, whether it's a benzene, whether it's a double bond or whether it's just a al cane. So in Al Cane, similar to the methane that we used in our intro video, that would be one of the more difficult ones toe ionized because there's really nothing. There's nothing helping that those those those radicals to get loose. That's just gonna take brute force to remove one of those electrons and make the radical cat ion Okay, there's no extra stabilizing factors for an Al cane. All right, awesome guys, let's ionization potentials. Now let's move on to simple fragmentation mechanisms

