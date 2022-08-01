Two Rules of Drawing Atomic Orbitals

now that we understand a little bit about how atomic orbital's can blend together into molecular Orbital's, I want to go back to the beginning and make sure that we all understand how to draw atomic orbital's correctly. So let's get started. So, thankfully, transforming a conjugated molecules into Atomic Orbital's Onley requires two steps, and they're super easy. So this lesson should be very easy for you. So rule number one, the number of atomic orbital's that you have in your molecule should be equal to the number of conjugated atoms that you have. So the rule basically states that you should have one atomic orbital drawn per conjugated Adam, so notice that in this molecule that I have drawn, it's an anti on. I actually four atoms one to Good, But let's look again. How many of those atoms actually have non bonding? Orbital's have orbital's that air not bonded to Adams? Well, it turns out that one doesn't count because it on Lee has orbital's that are attached to atoms, so that would not be a conjugated Adam. The other ones are conjugated, though, because we know that too has an orbital with an electron three has an orbital with an electron and then an anti in. Any time you see an an, I am. That means it's a lone pair with a negative charge. So those air non bonding orbital's. And for every non bonding orbital or conjugated Adam, you would have one atomic orbital. So that means that then I would just put three atomic orbital's. And this would just basically be for Adam to Adam three and Adam for easy enough, right? So then, Rule Number two says you need to know what type of pie electron contribution each type of non bonding orbital will have. So remember we went over the non bonding orbital's, and we said that there's different types, right? So let's just start from the beginning. Empty Orbital's and carbo cat ions donate zero electrons because they have zero electrons inside. Right pi bonds and radicals donate one each because in each situation there's one electron that's possible to be conjugated. Okay, and then, finally, a lone pair in an anti on notice that they have two electrons in the orbital's. They donate to each. Okay, so what you would do is you would count up the number of atomic orbital's that you have lined them up and then you would add in the number of pie electrons that are being contributed. Okay, so in the following examples, we're going to go over some molecules and we're gonna try to draw the atomic orbital's for them.

