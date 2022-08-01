Supply Atomic Orbitals

So for the second one, provide the correct atomic orbital's. What I see is that the conjugated part of the molecule is this right. So how many atoms is that? It appears to be 12345 I have five. So let's draw that out. 12345 Cool. So that means that now I have tow count up my pie Electrons. Now my pie electrons We know that double bonds donate to each, so I'm gonna have to here. I'm gonna have to Here. I know that cat ions donate zero, right? So that means the total sum should be equal Toe four. I have four pi electrons total. Now I just have to put them in the right spots. And you would actually try toe line it up based on the order of these of these atoms. What I would do is I would do this one to nothing. 12 And what that shows me is that there are four pie. There are four pi conjugated electrons inside of five atomic orbital's. These. This would be the correct atomic orbital diagram for this molecule. Cool. Let's keep going

