Supply Atomic Orbitals

Let's do a first. So a, it says, provide the correct atomic orbital for the following conjugated molecules. So how? Let's start with number one. How many atomic orbital should there be on this molecule? Well, even though I see five atoms total total, the conjugated part is just this right, Because those are the only atoms that can resonate. So that means that I should have 1234 atomic orbital's. And I'm gonna draw them like this. Cool. Now I have to figure out how Maney pie electrons are being donated throughout the entire molecule. Okay, Now, one way to do this is to just count it up the way that I said, which is that every pi bon Adam donates one electron. Okay, so right now I have two pi bonds. But that therefore, Adams that inside those two pi bonds, right? So that means that each Adam would donate one electron, meaning that I would have 123 four. Okay, now, another shortcut that you can take that might be helpful is you can also just think that a pie bond total always don't need two electrons over two atoms. So another way you could think of it is that there's two electrons here. 234 electrons three and four are there, So there should be four total. Does that make sense? Because you have to hear. And then you have another two here, giving you a total of four. Okay, so I got to this answer using my definition. But you can also just use the shortcut that ah, pie bond always has two electrons that are being donated. Quote. So let's go ahead and try to try to do the second one on your own, and then I'll show you how.

