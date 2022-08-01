Supply Atomic Orbitals

So what is the conjugated portion of this molecule? What I see is that it's actually quite long. It's all of this. 1234567 I'm gonna go ahead and write thes out. These air all conjugated to each other. So that means that my atomic orbital should have seven orbital's in it. Cool. And now we have to put in the correct amount of electrons. We know that each pi bon counters too. So that means I would have to here to here to here. And then what does the negative charge count? As if you look up on our little chart, It also counts Is too. So how maney pie electrons. We have total eight. So you have to put eight electrons into seven. And the way that we would draw this is to have one per orbital, except at the very end we're gonna put too, because that's where the anti honest. So we would draw like this 11111 and then finally 12 And that represents our and I am cool. So guys, these are our atomic orbital's. That says, the easy as it is, I'm glad we practiced this because this is going to be very important to understand how to draw molecular orbital. So let's go ahead and end this video and go to the next one.

