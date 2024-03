(LOOKING AHEAD) In Section 3.3.3, we explain that a 1° carbon is attached to one carbon, a 2° to two, a 3° to three, and a 4° to four. Label each of the carbons in 4-ethyl-1,1-dimethylcycloheptane as 1° , 2°, 3°, or 4°.





<IMAGE>

4 - ethyl - 1, 1 - dimethylcycloheptane