Reductive Workup Mechanism:

All right, Now, we're gonna take a look at the mechanism for the reductive work up. Okay, So we're gonna start where we left off from the general owes analysis mechanism where we formed owes inside, All right? And we're gonna add in our one of our reductive work up re agents, which is this dimethyl sulfide or d m s. Okay, what happens here is R D. M s attacks are ozone. I'd intermediate, so we'll draw this again down there. Alright. R D M s attacks one of the oxygen's that's already making a bond to another oxygen. Okay, so one of either this oxygen or that oxygen, it doesn't matter which, but it has to be one of them. All right, so Italy make a bond to one of those oxygen's. We made a bond, so we have to break upon. All right, we're gonna break the oxygen oxygen signal bond here, and that is going to swing over and make a carbon oxygen pie bond. Okay, we made a bond. So again, we have to break a bond. So we're gonna break the carbon oxygen bond there, and we're gonna make a carbon oxygen pi bon on the other side. Right again. We made a bond, so we need to break a bond, and we're gonna break the carbon oxygen bond there on the other side and give those electrons back to our soul for their okay. So overall, we're doing four arrows in this step and we're making to carbon meals. Okay, So if we were to track the electrons from this oxygen oxygen double bond, where do they end up in our products? Yeah, well, they end up making the pie bond from our AL died. Right. We have a metal in a hydrogen there. Okay, We have a metal in a hydrogen here, so that bond is gonna be the pie bond over here. Okay, What about the electrons in this green bond here? Where do those enough? Yeah, well, those end up being the pie bond on our other carbon. Um, okay, we have the metal and the ethel on either side. All right, We have our ethel in arm Ethel on either side in the pie bond. Here came from that carbon oxygen double bond. Okay, if we were to look at the other carbon oxygen bond that broke, we know that That bond, what's highlighted? And pink. That bomb there ends up being the oxygen sulfur pie bond in our product there. Okay, So our product here is D M S O. That's what the D M s turns into. All right. And since it was the reductive work up, we form an alga hide and a key tone. All right. And with our reductive work up we conform. Alba hides, we conform, Ketones. We can't form carb oxalic acids. Okay, In the next video, we will take a look at the oxidative work up mechanism.

