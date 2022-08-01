Predict the products and show the mechanism:

All right, guys, this question is asking us to predict the products and show the full mechanism for this reaction. Alright, the first thing we need to do is just identify what reaction is occurring. All right? And to do that, we need to identify what are re agents are. Okay, so we start off and we have an AL Keen. Alright. In our first step, we're reacting that with 03 All right, this is a huge clue. Anytime we see 03 which is ozone. We should automatically be thinking of our owes analysis reaction. Okay. And in our second step, where reacting with GMs, remember, D m s is dimethyl sulfide, which just looks like that a sulfur atom with two ch three is attached. Okay, so we're reacting. And al Keen with ozone followed by D. M s. What would you call this reaction if you had a classified really specifically? Yeah. This is gonna be owes analysis with a reductive work up. Okay. With a reductive work up. Okay, So whenever we're doing those analysis reactions and were asked to predict products and show mechanisms, the easiest thing to do first is just to predict the products. All right. Remember, Johnny taught you to use the scissors to just cut this bond and separate it. We can still do that here, even though we have to show the mechanism. All right, so we want to think about using our scissors to cut our Archym right down the middle. Okay, so we're gonna cut this out keen right down the middle. We're gonna pull those two pieces apart. Okay? So on the left, we're gonna have that five member dream. Yeah, All right. It still has half of that double bond. What do we put on the other half of that double bond? Yeah, we put our oxygen there. Okay. The other side, the other half will just have that one or two carbons there and then half of that pi bon. What goes on the other half of the pie bond? Yeah, the other oxygen. Okay, I'm gonna fill in the hydrogen there, but remember, any time we see a hydrogen coming off are all keen with a reductive work up. It'll be a hydrogen oven. Alba, hide in our product. Okay, so those are two products. Now, let's just show how we make them with our mechanism. Okay. What is the first step of our mechanism? Yeah, we just need to react. Are all keen with ozone. Okay, so ozone 03 remember, is three oxygen is bound together. We have oxygen. Let's draw this in blue. Actually, we have an oxygen and oxygen and oxygen. Okay, We need one oxygen, oxygen, double bond. It doesn't matter which side we do it on. I'm just gonna put it on the left. That oxygen gets a positive charge, okay? And the other oxygen gets a negative charge. Okay, so there's our ozone molecule that will add to our Al Qaim. Okay, this negative charge will come in, make a bond to a carbon of our Al Qaim. And remember, we could have drawn our ozone the other way, where the negative charges on the other oxygen. Okay, then we just would have attacked that left Carbon of our al Qaim. It doesn't make a difference in the mechanism or in our final product. Okay, but we'll make that bond there are made of bonds we have to break up on. So I'll break this carbon carbon double bond and make up onto oxygen again. We made a bond, so we have to break a bond. So we're gonna break this oxygen. Oxygen Pi bon Right there. Okay, there are three arrows for this step in the mechanism, right? We're ready to draw the product of that step. So here we'll have our five member ring. Okay? It has that metal in this hydrogen. And then we have our two new bonds to oxygen's just like that. Okay. You may be wondering why didn't I show stereo chemistry here? And really, the stereo chemistry of the intermediates doesn't matter because we end up making these carbon eels. Alright, that are sp two hybridized. Okay, So SP to hybridize atoms don't have any stereo chemistry that we don't have to worry about. Our wedges are dashes, so we don't really care about it in the mechanism unless we're asked to show the stereo chemistry of our intermediates. Okay, so this is our first. I was not intermediate, remember? It's called Malos, and I'd all right. And to get to our next intermediate, we again need to react with three arrows. And again, they're all going to react in a cyclic way. Our first arrow starts at one of the oxygen's making a oxygen carbon bond. So we'll choose this one on the right. But again, it doesn't matter which one, and we'll make that carbon oxygen pi bon. Okay, we made a bonds. We have to break upon Which bond are we gonna break? Yeah, we're gonna break the bond that connects the two oxygen's. Okay, so this green bond right here, we're gonna break. And we're gonna use those electrons to make another carbon oxygen pie bond. Alright, again, we made a bond, so we have to break another bond. So we're gonna break this oxygen oxygen bond right there. Okay, So if we want to draw the product from all of these atoms on the right, what would that look like? Yeah, I would look pretty similar to an alga hide. Okay, so we'll have the metal and the hydrogen there. Alright, We'll have an oxygen carbon double bond attached. Alright. And then we'll have an oxygen attached to that oxygen. So Okay. What? Will our charges be here? Yeah, We'll have a negative charge on this oxygen and a positive charge on this oxygen. What will the other half look like this half highlighted in blue. Yeah, that will just be a key tone. Okay, so we'll have that. And then a key tone just like that. Okay. What is our next step? Well, remember, first we have to flip this molecule over. Okay? So I'm just gonna go ahead and redraw them. We can flip over either molecule, but I think it's easiest to flip over the one with the charges. Okay, So remember, we want to scoop it up and flip it towards ourselves. Okay, So what that will look like is we'll have all of this flipped over. We'll have our oxygen are other oxygen will solve our charges. A negative charge, a positive charge. All right, well, keep the other side exactly the same. Just that five member during with the carbon in with a key tone. Okay. What happens here? Yeah, Well, again. Just like every step here. We have three arrows, all right? And they all move in the same direction. Okay, So what we want to do is use that negative charge to attack our carbon carbon of art. Keto alright? And do a nuclear Filic edition we made upon. So we have to break upon these electrons will come all the way over to the other. Carbonell Carbon of the molecule that originally attacked. Okay, we made a bond. So we have to break upon is our last arrow. So we break this carbon oxygen pi bon right there. Okay, so we're at three arrows there were done with this step, and we formed our next ozen. I'd intermediate. Yes, which has an oxygen right here. Okay. A carbon attached to that, That is are five member ID ring. Okay, on the other side, we have our hydrogen and are metal, okay. And then attached to those we have our two oxygen's. Okay, I know that could be kind of hard to follow, so I'm gonna map everything out here, all right? This these two oxygen's right there that are attached to each other are gonna be the two oxygen's that are attached to each other in this owes. And I'd intermediate. Okay, This carbon attached to those two oxygen's is gonna be that carbon there on the left. All right. And then this carbon in that oxygen are gonna be the other carbon and oxygen of our ring in this intermediate. Okay, so this is our next to me. What was this one called? Yeah, this one is called Just owes inside, All right? And this is where our owes analysis stops and our work up begins. Okay, so now we have to do our reductive work up with D. M s. All right, so we need to draw on our D. M s, which is just a sulfur with two methods. What is the first arrow that we need to draw here? Yeah, I remember. We have four total. The first one goes from the sulfur to one of the oxygen's making an oxygen oxygen bond. Alright, It doesn't matter which one. We'll just go ahead and go to this one on the left. Alright, so we just made a sulfur oxygen bond. Once we make that bond, we have to break a bond. We're always gonna break the oxygen oxygen bond. Okay, that oxygen, oxygen bond, we'll swing over and make a carbon oxygen double bond. And actually, I drew that bond to the wrong place. This oxygen goes right, is bonded to the same carbon as the other oxygen. All right, but it doesn't change the mechanism except here, so that oxygen oxygen bond goes to form a carbon oxygen bond right there. Okay, we made a bond, so we need to break upon. So we're gonna break the other carbon oxygen bond of that carbon and use those electrons to make another carbon oxygen pie bond. Okay, We made a bonds. We have to break another bond and draw our fourth arrow of our reduction step. And we're gonna break this carbon oxygen bond right there. Give those electrons back to sulfur. Okay, so we have our four arrows of our reductive step, and that gets us to our final product. Okay, so our alga hide. Let's get rid of this highlighting here to show that our Alba hide here in yellow comes from this oxygen. That method on that hydrogen while our key tone in blue comes from this oxygen and all of those carbons of that five member. Great. Okay. What is our one byproduct that we didn't show? Yeah, it's a D m S O. Okay, so we also have d m s O, which is just dime Ethel. Self oxide. Okay, so that is our analysis mechanism there. Let's go ahead and move on to the next section.

