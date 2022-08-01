What's up? Everybody in this section, we're going to take a look at the full mechanism for the oxidative cleavage. Reaction owes analysis. The mechanism for the analysis reaction proceeds through intermediates called ozone IEDs. Alright. And what those needs are are there. There are cyclic molecules that were formed by the addition of ozone. Okay, so I was gonna have three oxygen's, and they're always gonna be really unstable. Alright. That instability in these intermediates is what drives our reaction forward. Okay? And those analysis is always combined with a reductive or a oxidative work up. All right. The reductive work up forms Alba hides and key tongues while the oxidative work up forms carb, oxalic acids and ketones. Okay, RV agents for the reductive work up are typically either D m s, which is a dime ethel sulfide that we see right here. Or zinc and acetic acid, right? For our oxidative work up, we typically use H 202 which is just hydrogen peroxide. Okay, Now, with those analysis, the mechanism proceeds the same through the first three steps, regardless of which work up we're gonna use. Okay, so we're gonna break this up and first look at that. The first three steps that are common to either oxidative or reductive analysis. And then we'll look at the reductive work up mechanism and then the oxidative work up mechanism after that. Okay, so the general mechanism is three steps, and each step has three hours. Okay, so all those analysis mechanism has three steps and three arrows per step. Okay, In our first step, we react our team with our ozone molecule. Alright. What is our ozone molecule missing here? Yeah, it's missing its charges. Okay. Remember, we have a positive charge on this middle oxygen and a negative charge on that oxygen there. Okay, that negative charges gonna act Is a nuclear elements gonna add to our double bond? Okay, so this negative charge is gonna come in and add to our alky in there. Aren't we made upon? So we have to break a bond. So we break the pie bond in that Al Qaim. An attack are oxygen at the far end of the ozone molecule. Okay, that breaks the oxygen oxygen pi bon and puts a lone pair on oxygen. Okay, so we had our three arrows. They're they're all moving in the same direction that gets us to our first chosen. I'd intermediate alright in this intermediate is called Malos and I'd all right, remember are those night? Intermediates are unstable. Alright, not instability is gonna drive this next step. Alright, But first you may be wondering where is this hydrogen right here. Where did that end up? Well, remember, this first step is gonna be a sin edition. All right? Where are ozone ads? Either from the top of that all keen or the bottom and the stereo chemistry of that Al Qaeda has retained. So what I mean by that is that hydrogen is cysts to the Ethel right there. Okay, so it's gonna be assist to the ethel in our malos. And I'd intermediate here so that hydrogen is gonna end up onto this wedge right there. All right, so from here this second, step it again. Has three arrows all right? We want to start at one of the oxygen's. That's making a bond to carbon. Alright, so either the one on the right or the left, and it doesn't matter here. All right, so we could just choose one. We'll choose the one on the right here and will make a carbon oxygen double bond. All right, that's our first arrow. We made a bond. We have to break a bond, and we're gonna break the carbon carbon bond that connects the two oxygen's. All right, so that is this bond right here in green. We're gonna break that bond, and we're gonna make another carbon oxygen double bond. All right, again, we made a bond, so we have to break another bond. So we're gonna break this oxygen oxygen bond and give that top oxygen a lone pair. Okay, so that gives us two molecules again. We haven't Alba hide on the left. All right. And then we have that other intermediate on the right. What are we missing on? That molecule you're missing are charges again? Okay, so we need a negative charge on that oxygen in a positive charge on this oxygen. Okay? And what we do next isn't actually a mechanistic step. It just makes it easier to draw the next mechanistic step. Okay, What we want to do is scoop up this molecule with the charges and flip it back towards ourselves, okay? And when we do that, we end up putting that negative charge on the bottom here and the positive charge right next to it. Okay, The reason we do that is because these two molecules need to react together. All right? And if you remember, uh, the DI polls on carbon eels always look like this where we have a die, Paul pulling electrons away from the Carbonell carbon towards that oxygen. Okay, so both of these Carbonell carbons have partial positive charges. So they're Electra Filic. All right, then we have an oxygen with a negative charge. That's gonna be nuclear filic. Okay, so we're gonna do a nuclear Filic edition here, and this step again has, or this mechanistic step again has three arrows and this negative charge will draw an arrow to the carbon carbon There. We made a bond. We have to break the bonds. We're gonna break a carbon oxygen pie bond and that is going to attack the other Carbonell carbon. All right. Our third in last arrow for this step is breaking the other carbon oxygen pie bond in giving that oxygen alone Pair. Okay, so that is our last step there. Alright. And again, uh, we have three mechanistic steps with three arrows per step. All right. And we eventually end up getting here to this molecule. This is our last owes Night Intermediate. And this one is actually just called ozone. I'd all right. And if we wanted to track our carbons throughout this mechanism, All right. We could say that those carbons, their stay on the right side throughout, All right? And they end up right there. The carbons on the other side and this hydrogen stay on the left side throughout, all right? And they end up opposite the yellow ones. Okay, so that is our general owes analysis mechanism. In the next video, we'll go ahead and take a look at the mechanism for the reductive work up.

