Oxidative Workup Mechanism:

What's up, guys? We're finally getting to the oxidative workout mechanism, right? And sorry to let you down, but there's not actually a mechanism here. Okay, this is unknown. Alright? I know you're all super bummed about that. You don't get a learn another mechanism, but it is important to know what an oxidative work up does in a nose analysis reaction. Okay, When we react, are those night intermediate with our oxidative work up re agents here H 202 which is hydrogen peroxide. Anything that would have turned into an alga hide in our reductive work up will turn into a car box. Cilic acid. Okay, so here we form a car box Cilic acid and a keto. Okay, so if we look up to our reductive work up of the same owes nine intermediate, we formed a key toe and Alba had all right, we basically just oxidized that Alba hide up to a car box. Cilic Acid. Okay, so in euros a night, intermediate anywhere that you see a hydrogen attached to one of these carbons making to oxygen Sigma bonds that hydrogen will become an Ohh in your car box Cilic Acid. Okay, so super important to know super useful reaction teas. Okay, go ahead and try the practice problem below, and then in our next video will come and solve it.

