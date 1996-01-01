Introduction to different projections.

So like I said, like new projections, there's actually a lot of different types of projections. As you can see, this one right here is called a Fisher projection. It's used mostly for sugar's OK, so later on, if we gettinto sugar chemistry and carbohydrates were using Fisher projections a lot, okay, but they're also used in this chapter as well. Um, to other common ways, that air used our haul worth projection. The hall worth projection is just that three D projection of a ring, that sexual name, and it's usually used for rings. Okay, so it's used to highlight what's at the top and what's at the bottom. And then finally, we have this one called a sawhorse projection, and this one is usually used for stereo chemistry to basically say how these atoms are related to each other in terms of their orientation, their shape, their configuration. Okay, well, in all of these cases, whichever projection we're using also remember that there's Newman is Well, in all these cases, we're gonna have to convert them into bond line before analyzing them completely. Okay, What that means is that these projections they're really good for analyzing certain types of things. But if we want to compare them against other normal molecules, we're gonna have to convert them into bond line first. Because that's really like our czar metric system. That's our standardization, okay?

