How to convert Fischer projections into bondline structures

So basically you can see I have make a caterpillar, what the hell am I talking about? Well, really official projection, even though it looks two D. It's not really too deep. The way that it's really supposed to be interpreted is that every vertical bond is going into the page on a wedge. Okay, so this would be vertical and vertical. Okay, and then every horizontal bond coming off of it is a wedge. Okay, so those were dashes? I'm sorry, I might have said wedge. Those are dashes and these are supposed to be wedges. Okay, so even though it looks two D, it's really not too deep. That's just the way it's drawn to make it easier, but really the way that it's supposed to be interpreted is with wedges and dashes. Okay, so what I asked you guys to do is okay if we're gonna convert this into bond line, we need to use this wedge and dash notation first. So what I say is okay if you're given a bond line first, do what I just did and make it wedge and dash like I just did, then we're gonna use an eyeball and we're gonna pretend like we're looking at it from the side and what we're going to see is that it's going to make what I call a caterpillar, basically what that means is that this C H. O. Here would be right here, C H. O. Okay, this C H 20 H would be here, C H 20. H. And what we would notice is that we have three different junctions. 123 and these are the places where bonds come off the top. Okay, and if you think about it, maybe draw a line down here. This actually kind of looks like a caterpillar right now. This just got really goofy but it kind of looks like a caterpillar with its like its like on a leaf and it's like eating away and it's like munching away and it's got its little hair sticking up. That's why I call it a caterpillar. Alright, so basically I don't want you guys to necessarily draw the whole caterpillar. You don't need to draw a face or anything. I'm not going to be strict about that. But what you should do is realize that this bond here one relates to one right here. So what that means is that I look at the eyeball and I say okay, according to the eyeball, what should be in the front and what should be in the back, what is it? Seeing closest to itself? And what it's saying is that there should be an H in the front because that's the closest one to the eyeball and there should be an O. H. In the back because that's the furthest one from the eyeball on the one carbon. So what I'm referring to here is that I have this H here and then I have this O. H. Here, is that making sense? So I'm looking at the one carbon and saying what's in the front, what's in the back, in the same way I would work with the other ones. Then I'd say two should have an H. In the front and an O. H. In the back and then three should have an O. H. In the front and an H. In the back. Is that making sense so far? Once I have my caterpillar then I have to do my last step and that's going to give me my bond line. So we're actually really close to the bond line. The thing is that bond line structures, are they ever like that where all the bonds are in a straight line? Usually not usually there's a zigzag pattern right? So we need to restore this back to a zigzag pattern. How do we do that by rotating every other bond? Okay and another thing I like to say is that by rotating every even bond? Okay so what we're gonna do here is I'm gonna show you guys how to do this. Basically. What we would do is we have one and two. And what we do is we rotate every other bond. So we would rotate to is my atom I'm gonna want to to face down. Okay and if we rotate to to face down that's gonna restore my zigzag. So now what I'm gonna do is I'm gonna draw this like this where I have one is here, two is here, three is here and then it goes down like this. So then the C. H. O. Is in the same exact place. The C. H. 20. H. Is in the same exact place. Okay in fact one in three are in the same exact place. Notice that they were both pointing up before one in three were both pointing up. So that means that the groups that are on one in three should look exactly the same. That means that one should have an O. H. At the back and it means that three should have an O. H. At the front. Do I have to draw the H. Is No because this is bond line. Remember in bond line Hs are omitted. Ok so so far so good. In fact so far this is exactly the same molecule. Okay the only thing that's changed is that now I'm rotating to down. That means that whatever I had on to has to flip. That means that where should the H. Go should it go on the back the front? Where should it go? Since it's rotating the O. H. Should now go on the front. Okay because of the fact that it rotated down, that means that that bond that was in the back is now going to rotate to the front. So now what I've just done is I've just made my bond line that is a bond line structure right there. Okay and all I did was I rotated every other bond. So meaning that I rotated this one this one doesn't get rotated, see like this one is fine, that one doesn't get rotated. But then this one got rotated and then this one didn't. Okay. So I noticed that every other one I rotate. And if this is a longer chain then I would also rotated adam four to go down. So I would have rotated adam to adam four adam six until my Fischer projection is done. All right. And that would make the zigzag pattern. All right. So what I want you guys to do is just as free response, convert the following fisher projection into a bond line structure. Go ahead and try to solve it yourself and then I'll go ahead and step in and show you guys how to

