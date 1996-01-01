Convert the following Fischer projection into bondline structure.

all right guys, let's go ahead and go step by step. The first step would be to re draw this with the wedge in the dash, so I would put this on a dash, I'll put this on a dash, I would put these guys on wedges, B R B R H H. Is that cool so far? Now, what I want to do is I'm gonna draw my eyeball because that's gonna help me remember what things look like. Okay, notice that I have carbon one here, Carbon to here. These are the back of the caterpillar, so now when I convert this into a caterpillar, what it's gonna look like is like this, where I have adam one adam too, that's the back of the caterpillar, What it's gonna have here is C. 00 H. What it's gonna have on over here is ch two, NH two, Now I just have to figure out what's on the top, what's on the hairs. Okay, so it should actually be really simple, I should just have for my wedges, I should have H and H. Because those are the ones that are closest to the eyeball for the back, what I should have is br br is that making sense so far? Cool. Now, I think a question that some of you guys might have, is that notice that before? Up here, I was drawing the H is on the right side and the front the wedge on the right and the dash on the left and then here I was drawing the wedge on the left and the dash on the right, it does not matter, you can draw them however you want, as long as the thing that's in the front is still in the front the things that's in the back is still in the back. All right so now we have our caterpillar so now how do we convert this into bond land? All I do is I rotate every other bond or what I want to make sure every other atom is face down, every even atom is face down so that means it's gonna be adam to. Okay so Adam two is gonna be the one that has to face down. Okay so let's go ahead and convert this. What that means is that now this is gonna turn into this, this and that where this is now Adam one, this is Adam too. Okay so now I'm gonna actually subtract myself from here, take myself out so that I don't get in the way. So now what should be coming off of one? What should be coming off of one is the same thing as before, I should have the H in the front but I don't have to draw Hs. So I'm just gonna draw the B. R. In the back, is that cool? So what should be coming off of the one that's on the left of one? The one right here what should be coming off of there? Well what I should have there is just the C. O. H. Just like before Okay cool, what should be coming off of the carbon over here? This should be the CH two and to Okay, so then finally, what should be going right over where my head should be? What should be at the too well, because of the fact that two had to switch down, that means that the B. R. Has to switch its location. So that means that my br should actually face towards the front and there you go, that is my bond line structure. Okay, so basically this is how you make a bond line structure from academy from official projection notice that you can't just do it in one step, you have to do multiple steps to get here, but if you're consistent, I think you guys will be able to do this just fine.

